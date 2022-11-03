Lady Crusaders runners-up in volleyball State tournament

This past weekend, Oct. 28 and 29, Fayette Christian School hosted the BCSO (Buckeye Christian School Organization) Fall Sports State Championships in girls volleyball.

Fayette Christian Lady Crusaders, the defending varsity volleyball State champions, got the rematch that fans wanted, facing Dayton Temple three times over the two-day event.

On Friday night, Oct. 28 in the winner’s bracket finals, the Crusaders came up with a 2-0 sweep defeating the Tigers 25-14 after jumping out to a quick 4-0 lead and 25-23 in the second set by rebounding from an 11-4 deficit.

FCS tied the contest at 12 in their comeback and pulled away putting the game in the win column and gaining the chance to defend their title.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the finals was a replay of last year’s championship, with the Tigers handing the Crusaders a loss, 25-15, 25-18, forcing an extra best of three series, as both teams had one loss in the double elimination tournament.

The teams split the first two games with the Tigers winning 25-22, Fayette Christian then evened the match one set each with a 26-24 decision.

That set up the game winner and Mariah Goodman, a senior at Dayton Temple, set a new unofficial tournament record serving 13 straight points to put the Tigers one point away from winning and a 14-0 lead.

After a point from Fayette Christian, Dayton got the next point to win, 15-1.

As mentioned, Goodman set a new record that had lasted less than a day.

Both April Thomas of Bethel Baptist and Louisa Epifano of Fayette Christian were tied at 11 straight serve points in games earlier in the state event.

Bethel Baptist finished third in the state tournament and was also presented with the Sportsmanship Award.

Licking County Christian Academy was fourth and Columbus High Street Christian School finished in fifth place.

2022 Fayette Christian School Crusaders State Runner-Up Varsity Volleyball Team — (front, l-r); Tori Peterson, Shelby Bumpus, Luisa Epifano (holding plaque), Macy Willis (holding plaque), Keziah Knepp, Scarlett Cockerill; (back, l-r); head coach Kiera Granger, Casey Bumpus, Ryleigh Toill, Letisha Knepp, Hannah Fuller and assistant coach Marian Knepp. Photos by C.C. Bumpus 2022 BCSO Varsity Volleyball All-Tournament team — (l-r); Letisha Knepp and Ryleigh Toill (both from Fayette Christian School), Julee Shihady (Bethel Baptist), Emma Goodman and Mariah Goodman (both from Dayton Temple) and Outstanding Player of the Tournament, Anna Davidson (Dayton Temple). On the team but not pictured: Sophia Linder (Licking County Christian Academy) Photos by C.C. Bumpus