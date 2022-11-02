Lady Crusaders win Jr. High Volleyball BCSO State title

The Fayette Christian School Lady Crusaders went 3-0 and captured the BCSO (Buckeye Christian School Organization) Junior High School volleyball championship over the weekend.
FCS defeated Dayton Temple and Bucyrus Wayside on Friday, Oct. 28, winning 2-0 in each contest.
Then on Saturday,Oct. 29, after Wayside defeated Dayton Temple in the consolation bracket finals, the Lady Crusaders and Lady Warriors had a rematch for the championship in which Fayette Christian won by a 25-11, 25-17 score.
There was a total of five teams in the division.
Fayette Christian was the No. 1 seed, with Columbus High Street Christian, Dayton Temple, Bucyrus Wayside and Licking County Christian School also participating.
This is believed to be the FCS junior high volleyball program’s first state title.