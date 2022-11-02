Lady Crusaders win Jr. High Volleyball BCSO State title

The Fayette Christian School Lady Crusaders went 3-0 and captured the BCSO (Buckeye Christian School Organization) Junior High School volleyball championship over the weekend.

FCS defeated Dayton Temple and Bucyrus Wayside on Friday, Oct. 28, winning 2-0 in each contest.

Then on Saturday,Oct. 29, after Wayside defeated Dayton Temple in the consolation bracket finals, the Lady Crusaders and Lady Warriors had a rematch for the championship in which Fayette Christian won by a 25-11, 25-17 score.

There was a total of five teams in the division.

Fayette Christian was the No. 1 seed, with Columbus High Street Christian, Dayton Temple, Bucyrus Wayside and Licking County Christian School also participating.

This is believed to be the FCS junior high volleyball program’s first state title.

2022 BCSO Junior High Girls Volleyball State Champion Fayette Christian School team — (l-r); Tori Peterson, Casey Bumpus, Mylee Picklesimer, Shelby Bumpus , McKenna Baldwin, Avery Wolfe, Lani Disher (holding trophy), Corbyn Nolt, Shelby Nolt, Abbey Baldwin, Mirabella Johnson and Chloe Russell. In back is head coach Julie Peterson. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_FCS-Volleyball-Team.jpg 2022 BCSO Junior High Girls Volleyball State Champion Fayette Christian School team — (l-r); Tori Peterson, Casey Bumpus, Mylee Picklesimer, Shelby Bumpus , McKenna Baldwin, Avery Wolfe, Lani Disher (holding trophy), Corbyn Nolt, Shelby Nolt, Abbey Baldwin, Mirabella Johnson and Chloe Russell. In back is head coach Julie Peterson. Photo by C.C. Bumpus