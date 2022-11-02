FCS Crusaders win State soccer championship

The Fayette Christian School Boys Soccer team capped off one of the program’s best seasons with the BCSO (Buckeye Christian School Organization) State Championship over the past weekend.

The team defeated Columbus High Street Christian on Friday by a 5-1 score and then won the title on Saturday by a 5-0 victory.

On Friday, Oct. 28 in the semifinals, Brady Bumpus scored twice to help lead the Crusaders to victory.

Also scoring for Fayette Christian School was Luke Wright, Jake Crichton (who also had an assist) and Ben Melvin.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, they faced off against rival Dayton Temple Christian.

Gage McDaniel recorded a hat trick (3 goals) all coming in a 15-minute time span in the second half.

Nate Crichton added two goals as the team out shot the Tigers 18-6 during the contest.

Fayette Christian finished the season at 9-1 overall and was 5-0 during the regular season.

A total of 10 different players unofficially scored during the regular season contests.

The team was led by Nate Crichton with 13 goals including a 4-goal game against Dominion on Sept. 26 and a hat trick game on Oct. 18 against High Street Christian.

Brady Bumpus scored 12 goals with a hat trick game on September 19 vs. Dayton Temple.

Gage McDaniel had 8 goals including his 3 goal performance in the championship game.

Finally, Jake Crichton had two hat trick games (both against High Street Christian on Sept. 20 and Oct. 18. He finished overall with seven goals for the season.

Others included:

Luke Wright (4 goals), Kaleb Bauman (3 goals); with two each were Luke Crichton and Ben Melvin and with one goal was Aaron Barker.

Despite playing most of the season at goalie, Justin Wines recorded at least two assists when playing on offense.

Meanwhile, Temple Fremont captured third place in the tournament with a loss to Dayton Temple on Friday 1-0 in the semifinals with the only goal coming under two minutes left in the first half by the Tigers’ Jonathan Ogayonne.

Saturday, the Warriors defeated High Street 6-0 in the consolation contest.

Brendyn Ash and Cylias Wescott both scored twice with an additional goal each by Travis Weirch and David Wescott.

2022 BCSO All Tournament team — (l-r); Gideon Harner and Brendyn Ash (both from Temple Fremont), Arnold Mugisha and Carter Blankenship (Dayton Temple Christian) and Gage McDaniel, Nate Crichton and Brady Bumpus (Fayette Christian School). At far right, Most Outstanding Player, Kaleb Bauman (Fayette Christian School). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_BCSO-All-Tourney-Team-Soccer.jpg 2022 BCSO All Tournament team — (l-r); Gideon Harner and Brendyn Ash (both from Temple Fremont), Arnold Mugisha and Carter Blankenship (Dayton Temple Christian) and Gage McDaniel, Nate Crichton and Brady Bumpus (Fayette Christian School). At far right, Most Outstanding Player, Kaleb Bauman (Fayette Christian School). Photos courtesy of C.C. Bumpus 2022 BCSO Boys Soccer Championship team, Fayette Christian School Saturday, Oct. 29. — (front, l-r); Coach Heath Johnson, Luke Granger, Kaleb Bauman, Brady Bumpus, Justin Wines (pink goalie outfit), Gabe McDaniel (holding trophy), Gibson Cockerill, Ben Melvin, Jake Crichton, Luke Wright, Toby Butcher, Andrew Peterson, Nate Crichton, Noah Massie; (back, l-r); Aaron Barker, Caleb Mitchell, Colton DuRose and Aaron Turner. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_FCS-Soccer-Team.jpg 2022 BCSO Boys Soccer Championship team, Fayette Christian School Saturday, Oct. 29. — (front, l-r); Coach Heath Johnson, Luke Granger, Kaleb Bauman, Brady Bumpus, Justin Wines (pink goalie outfit), Gabe McDaniel (holding trophy), Gibson Cockerill, Ben Melvin, Jake Crichton, Luke Wright, Toby Butcher, Andrew Peterson, Nate Crichton, Noah Massie; (back, l-r); Aaron Barker, Caleb Mitchell, Colton DuRose and Aaron Turner. Photos courtesy of C.C. Bumpus