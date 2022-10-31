6 Blue Lions, 4 Panthers named First Team, All-FAC football

The First Team, All-FAC football team for the 2022 season has been released.

Jackson’s Jacob Winters was named the Player of the Year.

For the Washington Blue Lions, Tanner Lemaster, Aiden (Rocky) Jones, Troy Thompson, Michael Bearden, A.J. Dallmayer and Charles Souther were named First Team, All-FAC.

For the Miami Trace Panthers, Garrett Guess, Landen Cope, Bryson Sheets and Cameron Morris were named First Team, All-FAC.

For the McClain Tigers, Andrew Potts and Kaden Penwell are First Team, All-FAC.

For Hillsboro, Austin Barrett was named First Team, All-FAC.

For the Chillicothe Cavaliers, Max Lee, Tayvion Galloway, Carter Boltenhouse, Evan Lake and Mason Doughty are First Team, All-FAC.

Also for the Ironmen of Jackson, Cade Wolford, Jake Wood, Eli Broermann, Bo Landrum and Trent Evans complete the All-FAC team.

The above players will be among the student-athletes recognized at the FAC’s upcoming fall sports banquet.

(The conference does not name a coach of the year, nor does it have a second team.)