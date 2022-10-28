Blue Lions beat South, 61-54; Jackson tops Panthers, 44-7

Both local high school football teams took part in the first round of the playoffs Friday night.

The Washington Blue Lions traveled to Columbus South High to take on the Cougars.

The Miami Trace Panthers had a rematch with the Jackson Ironmen at Jackson.

The Blue Lions came from behind — at one point trailing 34-7 — and posted a 61-54 victory.

The Panthers lost to the Ironmen, 44-7.

The Blue Lions improve to 9-2 on the season with a playoff game next week at Thornville Sheridan.

South finishes the season 8-2.

The Panthers finish the 2022 season with an overall mark of 4-7. Jackson improves to 9-2. Due to press deadlines, please see Tuesday’s Record-Herald for full coverage on both games.

Team records going into tonight’s games.