Miami Trace’s Pfeifer, Fliehman All-FAC cross country

GREENFIELD — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its annual cross country meet Saturday, Oct. 15.

The meet was held at John Mitchell Memorial Park in Greenfield, hosted by the McClain Tigers.

Hillsboro won the high school girls title and Chillicothe won the high school boys race.

The Miami Trace girls middle school team won the FAC as did Hillsboro on the boys’ side.

The top seven finishers in the high school boys and girls races are First Team, All-FAC.

Miami Trace’s Kaelin Pfeifer placed fourth in the meet and the Panthers’ Eli Fliehman finished sixth.

Taylor Thoroman of Hillsboro won the high school girls race in 20:03.

Katherine McCallum of Chillicothe was second in 20:20.

Alana McKenzie of Chillicothe was third with a time of 20:24.

Pfeifer was fourth in 20:31.

Simone Fleurima of Chillicothe finished fifth in a time of 21:06; Jailyn Williams of Hillsboro was sixth in 21:26 and Addie Wechter of Jackson placed seventh in 22:03.

Corbin Winkle of Hillsboro won the high school boys race in 16:40.

Daniel Hurff of Chillicothe was second in 17:01.

Matthew Gibson of Jackson placed third in 17:32, followed by Chillicothe’s Reid Proctor, fourth in 17:51.

Griffin Peters of Jackson took fifth in 17:55, followed by Fliehman in sixth with a time of 18:10.

The final All-FAC placer was Sam Parker of Chillicothe, seventh in 18:11.

The top seven finishers in the FAC meet will be honored at the conference’s fall sports banquet in November.

The top finisher for the McClain girls was Brooke Baldwin, 17th in 24:14.

The first McClain runner to finish in the high school boys race was Robert Surritt, taking 40th place in 21:53.

Alyvia Atkinson of Miami Trace won the middle school girls meet in 13:30.

Anna Tackage of Washington placed sixth in 14:12.

Rason Brunck of Hillsboro set the pace in the middle school boys race, winning with a time of 10:37.

Wyatt Putney of Washington was third in 11:24.

Kaden Batson of Miami Trace was 25th in 17:35.

For Greenfield Middle School, Dart Stoval was 16th in 12:57 and Vada Ponder was 25th in 19:36.

Miami Trace and Washington High School Girls Results

Kaelin Pfeifer, MT, 4th, 20:31; Kamika Bennett, MT, 11th, 22:36; Ava Shull, MT, 16th, 24:06; Kayli Merritt, W, 21st, 25:11; Belle DeBruin, MT, 30th, 26:16; Mackayla Cartmell, W, 31st, 27:11; Kaylee Boehm, W, 34th, 28:15; Zoey Blanton, MT, 35th, 29:55; K’Lynn Cornell, MT, 40th, 31:20

Washington and Miami Trace High School Boys Results

Eli Fliehman, MT, 6th, 18:10; Avery Wightman, W, 15th, 18:43; Isaac Colter, W, 23rd, 19:35; Aiden Johnson, MT, 25th, 19:40; Max Trimble, MT, 26th, 19:54; Joshua Lewis, MT, 29th, 20:11; Trace Bartruff, W, 30th, 20:18; Justin Everhart, MT, 32nd, 20;57; Ian Roush, W, 37th, 21:45; Justin Robinson, MT, 39th, 21:52; T.J. Ooten, W, 41st, 22:11; Lyndon Phillips, MT, 42nd, 22:18; Mason Conger, W, 53rd, 26:04; Landon St.Clair, MT, 55th, 28:34; Blake Walker, W, 56th, 28:34; Joey Yates, W, 60th, 38:23

Miami Trace and Washington Middle School Girls Results

Alyvia Atkinson, MT, 1st, 13:30; Karleigh Cooper, MT, 3rd, 13:48; Cailin Johnson, MT, 5th, 14:04; Anna Tackage, W, 6th, 14:12; Karlee Johnson, MT, 8th, 14:42; Tori Peterson, MT, 9th, 14:48; Paige Fitzgerald, MT, 10th, 14:57; Nora Morrison, MT, 12th, 15:19; Kaytlyn Burns, MT, 16th, 16:13; Addison Weaver, W, 19th, 17:08; Jayda Jones, MT, 20th, 17:16; Emily Parsley, MT, 21st, 17:16; Kami Kulin, MT, 22nd, 17:26; Tanzyn Laymon, MT, 23rd, 18:14; Brenna Sword, MT, 24th, 18:32

Washington and Miami Trace Middle School Boys Results

Wyatt Putney, W, 3rd, 11:24; Caden Dossenbach, W, 4th, 11:25; Channing Wightman, W, 7th, 12:29; Caleb Atkinson, W, 9th, 12:36; Gabe Roush, W, 10th, 12:43; Ethan Miteff, W, 13th, 12:49; Colton Osborne, W, 24th, 16:04; Kaden Batson, MT, 25th, 17:35; Zach Brobeck, W, 26th, 21:47

High School Girls Team Results

Hillsboro, 1st, 31; Chillicothe, 2nd, 37; Miami Trace, 3rd, 78; McClain, 4th, 95

High School Boys Team Results

Chillicothe, 1st, 30; Jackson, 2nd, 56; Hillsboro, 3rd, 60; Miami Trace, 4th, 102; Washington, 5th, 122; McClain, 6th, 178

Middle School Girls Team Results

Miami Trace, 1st, 24; Hillsboro, 2nd, 35

Middle School Boys Team Results

Hillsboro, 1st, 25; Washington, 2nd, 30

Miami Trace’s Kaelin Pfeifer runs at John Mitchell Memorial Park in Greenfield in the Frontier Athletic Conference meet Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Pfeifer placed fourth to earn All-FAC status. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_MT-Kaelin-Pfeifer-10-15-2022.jpg Miami Trace’s Kaelin Pfeifer runs at John Mitchell Memorial Park in Greenfield in the Frontier Athletic Conference meet Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Pfeifer placed fourth to earn All-FAC status. Miami Trace’s Eli Fliehman, left and Washington’s Avery Wightman, right, compete in the FAC meet Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at John Mitchell Memorial Park in Greenfield. Fliehman placed sixth in the meet to gain a spot on the All-FAC team. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_Eli-Fliehman-and-Avery-Wightman-10-15-2022.jpg Miami Trace’s Eli Fliehman, left and Washington’s Avery Wightman, right, compete in the FAC meet Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at John Mitchell Memorial Park in Greenfield. Fliehman placed sixth in the meet to gain a spot on the All-FAC team. Miami Trace’s Aiden Johnson in the FAC meet in Greenfield Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_MT-Aiden-Johnson.jpg Miami Trace’s Aiden Johnson in the FAC meet in Greenfield Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Washington Blue Lions and Miami Trace Panthers begin the high school boys FAC race in Greenfield Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Pictured for the Blue Lions (l-r); Isaac Colter, T.J. Ooten, Avery Wightman, Ian Roush, Trace Bartruff and Mason Conger. For the Panthers (l-r); Eli Fliehman, Justin Robinson, Max Trimble, Aiden Johnson, Lyndon Phillips and Landon St.Clair. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_MT-WHS-hs-boys-start-10-15-2022.jpg Washington Blue Lions and Miami Trace Panthers begin the high school boys FAC race in Greenfield Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Pictured for the Blue Lions (l-r); Isaac Colter, T.J. Ooten, Avery Wightman, Ian Roush, Trace Bartruff and Mason Conger. For the Panthers (l-r); Eli Fliehman, Justin Robinson, Max Trimble, Aiden Johnson, Lyndon Phillips and Landon St.Clair. Washington and Miami Trace team members take off at the start of the FAC race at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. For Washington (l-r); Kayli Merritt, Kaylee Boehm and Mackayla Cartmell and for Miami Trace (l-r); Kamika Bennett, Ava Shull, Kaelin Pfeifer, Belle DeBruin and K’lynn Cornell. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_WHS-MT-girls-hs-start-10-15-2022.jpg Washington and Miami Trace team members take off at the start of the FAC race at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. For Washington (l-r); Kayli Merritt, Kaylee Boehm and Mackayla Cartmell and for Miami Trace (l-r); Kamika Bennett, Ava Shull, Kaelin Pfeifer, Belle DeBruin and K’lynn Cornell. Hillsboro High School’s girls team won the Frontier Athletic Conference meet Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Greenfield. (l-r); Allison Browning, Ramsey Haines, Bree Bailey, Brooklynn Lucarello, Taylor Thoroman, Brooklynn Minton, Abbey Letts, Jailyn Williams, and Emily Letts. In back is Hillsboro coach Rob Snavely. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_Hills-girls-cc-FAC-team-pic-10-15-2022.jpg Hillsboro High School’s girls team won the Frontier Athletic Conference meet Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Greenfield. (l-r); Allison Browning, Ramsey Haines, Bree Bailey, Brooklynn Lucarello, Taylor Thoroman, Brooklynn Minton, Abbey Letts, Jailyn Williams, and Emily Letts. In back is Hillsboro coach Rob Snavely. Courtesy photo Miami Trace’s Kamika Bennett, at right, alongside a competitor from Hillsboro, in the FAC meet at John Mitchell Memorial Park in Greenfield Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_MT-Kamika-Bennett-10-15-2022.jpg Miami Trace’s Kamika Bennett, at right, alongside a competitor from Hillsboro, in the FAC meet at John Mitchell Memorial Park in Greenfield Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Courtesy photo Washington’s Isaac Colter (463) running with a contestant from Chillicothe and another from Jackson at the Frontier Athletic Conference meet held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Mitchell Park in Greenfield. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_WHS-boy-463.jpg Washington’s Isaac Colter (463) running with a contestant from Chillicothe and another from Jackson at the Frontier Athletic Conference meet held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Mitchell Park in Greenfield. Courtesy photo https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_WHS-Kayli-Merritt-10-15-2022.jpg Courtesy photo Mason Conger taking part in the FAC meet for the Washington Blue Lions Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at John Mitchell Memorial Park in Greenfield. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_WHS-Mason-Conger-10-15-2022.jpg Mason Conger taking part in the FAC meet for the Washington Blue Lions Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at John Mitchell Memorial Park in Greenfield. Courtesy photo Miami Trace’s Max Trimble running in a pack with competitors from Chillicothe, Hillsboro and Jackson at the FAC meet in Greenfield Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_MT-Max-Trimble.jpg Miami Trace’s Max Trimble running in a pack with competitors from Chillicothe, Hillsboro and Jackson at the FAC meet in Greenfield Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Courtesy photo Washington’s Mackayla Cartmell on the course in the Frontier Athletic Conference meet held at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_WHS-Mackayla-Cartmell-10-15-2022.jpg Washington’s Mackayla Cartmell on the course in the Frontier Athletic Conference meet held at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Courtesy photo The Miami Trace Middle School girls cross country team won the FAC meet at Greenfield Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (front, l-r); Jayda Jones, Karleigh Cooper, Paige Fitzgerald, Brenna Sword; (back, l-r); coach Jeff Smallwood, Alyvia Atkinson, Cailin Johnson, Katlyn Burns, Nora Morrison, Tori Peterson, Karlee Johnson and Emily Parsley. The above picture was taken at Dublin Jerome High School Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, site of one of the State middle school cross country races. The team placed 11th out of 16 teams at Jerome. Miami Trace won eight out of nine races this season. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_Miami-Trace-ms-cc-girls-team-at-State-meet-Oct-2022.jpg The Miami Trace Middle School girls cross country team won the FAC meet at Greenfield Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (front, l-r); Jayda Jones, Karleigh Cooper, Paige Fitzgerald, Brenna Sword; (back, l-r); coach Jeff Smallwood, Alyvia Atkinson, Cailin Johnson, Katlyn Burns, Nora Morrison, Tori Peterson, Karlee Johnson and Emily Parsley. The above picture was taken at Dublin Jerome High School Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, site of one of the State middle school cross country races. The team placed 11th out of 16 teams at Jerome. Miami Trace won eight out of nine races this season. Courtesy photo