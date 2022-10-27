Miami Trace’s Pfeifer, Fliehman All-FAC cross country

GREENFIELD — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its annual cross country meet Saturday, Oct. 15.
The meet was held at John Mitchell Memorial Park in Greenfield, hosted by the McClain Tigers.
Hillsboro won the high school girls title and Chillicothe won the high school boys race.
The Miami Trace girls middle school team won the FAC as did Hillsboro on the boys’ side.
The top seven finishers in the high school boys and girls races are First Team, All-FAC.
Miami Trace’s Kaelin Pfeifer placed fourth in the meet and the Panthers’ Eli Fliehman finished sixth.
Taylor Thoroman of Hillsboro won the high school girls race in 20:03.
Katherine McCallum of Chillicothe was second in 20:20.
Alana McKenzie of Chillicothe was third with a time of 20:24.
Pfeifer was fourth in 20:31.
Simone Fleurima of Chillicothe finished fifth in a time of 21:06; Jailyn Williams of Hillsboro was sixth in 21:26 and Addie Wechter of Jackson placed seventh in 22:03.
Corbin Winkle of Hillsboro won the high school boys race in 16:40.
Daniel Hurff of Chillicothe was second in 17:01.
Matthew Gibson of Jackson placed third in 17:32, followed by Chillicothe’s Reid Proctor, fourth in 17:51.
Griffin Peters of Jackson took fifth in 17:55, followed by Fliehman in sixth with a time of 18:10.
The final All-FAC placer was Sam Parker of Chillicothe, seventh in 18:11.
The top seven finishers in the FAC meet will be honored at the conference’s fall sports banquet in November.
The top finisher for the McClain girls was Brooke Baldwin, 17th in 24:14.
The first McClain runner to finish in the high school boys race was Robert Surritt, taking 40th place in 21:53.
Alyvia Atkinson of Miami Trace won the middle school girls meet in 13:30.
Anna Tackage of Washington placed sixth in 14:12.
Rason Brunck of Hillsboro set the pace in the middle school boys race, winning with a time of 10:37.
Wyatt Putney of Washington was third in 11:24.
Kaden Batson of Miami Trace was 25th in 17:35.
For Greenfield Middle School, Dart Stoval was 16th in 12:57 and Vada Ponder was 25th in 19:36.
Miami Trace and Washington High School Girls Results
Kaelin Pfeifer, MT, 4th, 20:31; Kamika Bennett, MT, 11th, 22:36; Ava Shull, MT, 16th, 24:06; Kayli Merritt, W, 21st, 25:11; Belle DeBruin, MT, 30th, 26:16; Mackayla Cartmell, W, 31st, 27:11; Kaylee Boehm, W, 34th, 28:15; Zoey Blanton, MT, 35th, 29:55; K’Lynn Cornell, MT, 40th, 31:20
Washington and Miami Trace High School Boys Results
Eli Fliehman, MT, 6th, 18:10; Avery Wightman, W, 15th, 18:43; Isaac Colter, W, 23rd, 19:35; Aiden Johnson, MT, 25th, 19:40; Max Trimble, MT, 26th, 19:54; Joshua Lewis, MT, 29th, 20:11; Trace Bartruff, W, 30th, 20:18; Justin Everhart, MT, 32nd, 20;57; Ian Roush, W, 37th, 21:45; Justin Robinson, MT, 39th, 21:52; T.J. Ooten, W, 41st, 22:11; Lyndon Phillips, MT, 42nd, 22:18; Mason Conger, W, 53rd, 26:04; Landon St.Clair, MT, 55th, 28:34; Blake Walker, W, 56th, 28:34; Joey Yates, W, 60th, 38:23
Miami Trace and Washington Middle School Girls Results
Alyvia Atkinson, MT, 1st, 13:30; Karleigh Cooper, MT, 3rd, 13:48; Cailin Johnson, MT, 5th, 14:04; Anna Tackage, W, 6th, 14:12; Karlee Johnson, MT, 8th, 14:42; Tori Peterson, MT, 9th, 14:48; Paige Fitzgerald, MT, 10th, 14:57; Nora Morrison, MT, 12th, 15:19; Kaytlyn Burns, MT, 16th, 16:13; Addison Weaver, W, 19th, 17:08; Jayda Jones, MT, 20th, 17:16; Emily Parsley, MT, 21st, 17:16; Kami Kulin, MT, 22nd, 17:26; Tanzyn Laymon, MT, 23rd, 18:14; Brenna Sword, MT, 24th, 18:32
Washington and Miami Trace Middle School Boys Results
Wyatt Putney, W, 3rd, 11:24; Caden Dossenbach, W, 4th, 11:25; Channing Wightman, W, 7th, 12:29; Caleb Atkinson, W, 9th, 12:36; Gabe Roush, W, 10th, 12:43; Ethan Miteff, W, 13th, 12:49; Colton Osborne, W, 24th, 16:04; Kaden Batson, MT, 25th, 17:35; Zach Brobeck, W, 26th, 21:47
High School Girls Team Results
Hillsboro, 1st, 31; Chillicothe, 2nd, 37; Miami Trace, 3rd, 78; McClain, 4th, 95
High School Boys Team Results
Chillicothe, 1st, 30; Jackson, 2nd, 56; Hillsboro, 3rd, 60; Miami Trace, 4th, 102; Washington, 5th, 122; McClain, 6th, 178
Middle School Girls Team Results
Miami Trace, 1st, 24; Hillsboro, 2nd, 35
Middle School Boys Team Results
Hillsboro, 1st, 25; Washington, 2nd, 30