Panther duo All-District in volleyball

Two members of the Miami Trace High School volleyball team have received All-District acknowledgement for the 2022 season.

Sophomore Addyson Butts was named First Team, All-District and senior Gracey Ferguson was named Second Team, All-District.

Both players will take part in the District All-Star game Nov. 14 at Southeastern High School.

Rounding out the first team are: Morgan Blakeman, sr., Circleville; Christian Thompson, soph., Fairfield Union; Sophie Coleman, sr., Unioto; Kelli Stewart, sr., Waverly and Cara Cooper, sr., Circleville.

Completing the second team are: Claire King, fr., Logan Elm; Ella Cutright, jr., Unioto; Lynsay Vanhoose, jr., Logan Elm; Elizabeth Henson, sr., Chillicothe and Gabby McConnell, jr., Circleville.

Honorable Mention, All-District

Olivia Beatty, sr., Chillicothe; Izzy Smith, sr., Waverly; Cora Akers, jr., Hillsboro; Lily Barnes, jr., McClain; Jade Stewart, soph., Unioto and Avery Cox, jr., Chillicothe.

Coach of the year is Danielle Perkins of Circleville.

Will play in District All-Star game