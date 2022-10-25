WHS’ Wynne, Wall All-District golf for ‘22

Two golfers from Washington High School have received All-District recognition from the Southeast Ohio District Golf Coaches Association.

Faith Wynne and John Wall have been named Honorable Mention, All-District for their play during the 2022 season.

Isabella Fisher of Chillicothe and Aubrey Arnold of Jackson were named First Team, All-District.

Julie LeMaster of Chillicothe was named Second Team, All-District.

Taylor Mullins of Jackson and Meryl Haller of Chillicothe were named Honorable Mention, All-District.

In Division II, Kaylin Sterling of McClain was Honorable Mention, All-District.

Aidan Fisher, Kaiden Koch and Vincent Haller, all of Chillicothe, were named First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention, respectively.

Division I Girls

First Team

Saylor Wharff, Marietta; Isabella Fisher, Chillicothe; Aubrey Arnold, Jackson; Skyler Radabough, Warren; Eliza Beck-Aden, Athens; Clara Pettit, Warren

Second Team

Lia Poling, Logan; Olivia Howard, Unioto; Julie LeMaster, Chillicothe; Helen Liu, Athens; Jill Stemple, Warren; Chloe Barlow, Fairfield Union

Honorable Mention

Brooke Brown, Fairfield Union; Maddie Whiting, Athens; Faith Wynne, Washington; Caliyn Hesson, Marietta; Elise Schoelock, Unioto; Taylor Mullins, Jackson; Meryl Haller, Chillicothe; Carlie Schrader, Logan

Coach of the Year

Andy Biddinger, Warren

Division II Girls

First Team

Riley McKenzie, Crooksville; Elaina Seelfy, Circleville; Maddie Meadows, Gallia Academy; Emily Cook, Westfall; Addison Jackson, Federal Hocking; Sidena Belville, Ironton

Second Team

Paige Weiss, Westfall; Taylor Ralston, Manchester; Jordan Blaine, Gallia Academy; Sydney Ater, Adena; Leah Ryan, Waterford; Ava Messer, South Webster

Honorable Mention

Lacey Bevins, Beaver Eastern; Eliza Wilson, Fairland; Sidney Jones, Valley; Addison Burioe, Gallia Academy; Mary Lackey, Ironton; Isabelle Perini, Circleville; Kimmi Aubry, Wellston; Stella Gilcher, Federal Hocking; Autumn Wilkin, Lynchburg-Clay; Grace Moore, Northwest; Charlie So Howard, Portsmouth West, Mary Helber, Zane Trace; Kendahl Pollock, Huntington; Maggie Armstrong, Piketon; Kaleewa Adkins, Wheelersburg; Elyse Atha, Alexander; Jaya Booth, Vinton County; Kaylin Sterling, McClain

Coach of the Year

Jonathan Barker, Westfall

Division I Boys

First Team

A.J. Graham, Marietta; Grayson Herb, Marietta; Nathan Shadik, Athens; Jay Choi, Athens; Aidan Fischer, Chillicothe; Owen Heslop, Marietta

Second Team

Liam Ritter, Marietta; Kaiden Koch, Chillicothe; Milan Hall, Athens; Canyon Herb, Marietta; Noah Ernst, Jackson; Webb Hall, Marietta

Honorable Mention

Coleman Leach, Logan; Peyton Hill, Jackson; Eli McCarty, Athens; Vincent Haller, Chillicothe; Ethan Gault, Marietta

Coach of the Year

Bryan Whittekind, Marietta

Division II Boys

First Team

Laith Hamid, Gallia Academy; Brady Gill, Wheelersburg; Edward Kehl, Warren; Landon Roberts, Fairland; Stanley Viny, Alexander; Charlie Lewis, Unioto

Second Team

Beau Johnson, Gallia Academy; Owen Armstrong, Piketon; Ty Fisher, Fairfield Union; Hunter Freeman, Ironton, Will Higginbotham, Logan Elm; Grant Cline, Logan Elm

Honorable Mention

Silas Allen, Vinton County; Aiden Shepherd, Northwest; Aley Cassidy, Portsmouth West; Ethan Jagers, River Valley; Will Briggs, Wellston; James Bean, Fairfield Union; Jacob Hicks, Westfall; Zander King, Waverly; Garrett Brooks, Circleville; Jacob Skeens, Chesapeake; Austin Stevens, Alexander; Jon Grondolsky Jr., Zane Trace; Gavin Long, Gallia Academy; Braxton Platt, Unioto; John Wall, Washington; Eli Hall, Wheelersburg; Gabe Dettwiller, Piketon; Chaydan Kerns, Ironton; John Wharton, Warren; Jeremiah Fizer, Fairland; Graham Williams, Logan Elm

Coach of the Year

Mark Allen, Gallia Academy