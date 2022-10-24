Panthers fall to Alexander, 6-2

ALBANY — The Miami Trace Panthers soccer team visited Alexander High School for a Division II Sectional tournament game Monday, Oct. 17.

Alexander won the match, 6-2.

Alexander out-shot the Panthers, 18-5.

Valen Alvarado-Lorrin recorded six saves for Miami Trace.

Landon Ding of Alexander had one save in goal.

Alexander held a 4-0 lead at the end of the first half.

The Panthers trailed 6-0 when, with 25:56 remaining in the match, Sekou Mara converted a penalty kick.

Mara added a second goal, unassisted, beating several Alexander defenders off the dribble.

Miami Trace finished the 2022 season with a record of 6-8-3 and loses nine seniors, who “Really contributed a lot during their soccer careers at Miami Trace,” Panther head coach Josh Thoroman said.

The seniors are: Elliott Anthony, Broghan Cooper, Kaiden Howard, Cole Little, Eli Miller, Jacob Pettit-Dinardo, Ryan Smith, Aiden Johnson and Valen Alvarado-Lorrin.

In other Division II soccer tournament games in the Southeast: Circleville beat Sheridan, 2-1 in two overtimes.

Athens trounced Circleville, 11-0.

Jackson beat Hillsboro, 1-0; Marietta defeated Logan Elm, 8-0; Fairfield Union beat Vincent Warren, 4-0; Gallia Academy won 15-0 over New Lexington; Zane Trace beat McClain, 3-2 and Unioto beat Waverly, 6-0.

Athens beat Jackson, 1-0; Marietta defeated Fairfield Union, 5-0; Gallia Academy beat Zane Trace, 2-0 and Unioto topped Alexander, 3-0.

The District semifinals are set for Wednesday, Oct. 26 with Athens going up against Marietta and Gallia Academy taking on Unioto.

The District championship game is Saturday, Oct. 29 at noon.