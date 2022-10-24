Ticket info given for football playoff games

Both the Miami Trace Panthers and Washington Blue Lions football teams have qualified for the playoffs.

Washington plays at Columbus South and Miami Trace plays at Jackson. Both games are this Friday at 7 p.m.

The Record-Herald received the following information from Miami Trace High School Athletic Director Aaron Hammond:

Tickets for the Miami Trace at Jackson playoff game must be purchased on line at: www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

Once on the OHSAA ticket sit, click on Division 3, Region 11.

The Miami Trace-Jackson game is listed about half way down the page, click get tickets.

Tickets went on sale Monday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.

There will be no cash sales at the gate.

And from Washington High School Athletic Director Greg Phipps, tickets are $8 for kids and $10 for adults.

To purchase tickets for the Blue Lions vs Columbus South game, follow the directions above.