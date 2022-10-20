Griffith, Chambers named First Team, All-FAC soccer

The Frontier Athletic Conference has released the All-FAC girls soccer team for the 2022 season.

Chillicothe won the FAC championship, going 9-0-1.

Junior Ali Mathis of Chillicothe was named the FAC Player of the Year.

Also named First Team, All-FAC from Chillicothe were seniors Gemma Maimone, Avery Esrlan and Addie Price and sophomore Kiera Archer.

From Miami Trace, senior Jana Griffith and from Washington, senior Addison Chambers were named First Team, All-FAC.

Rounding out the All-FAC team: Luca Matesic, McClain; Peighton Bledsoe and Riley Scott, Hillsboro and Jade Winters, Abby Seimetz and Mattie Wilburn, Jackson.

These players will be recognized at next month’s FAC Fall Sports Banquet.

FAC ALL

Chillicothe 9-0-1 12-2-2

Jackson 8-1-1 12-3-2

Hillsboro 4-4-2 6-9-2

McClain 3-4-3 6-7-3

Miami Trace 2-7-1 6-9-1

Washington 0-10 3-13-1