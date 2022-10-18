Local players compete in Div. II tennis Sectional

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, members of the Washington High School and Miami Trace High School tennis teams competed in the Division II Sectional tournament.

For Washington, Elie Racine went 1-1. She defeated Trista Dunn of Vinton County, 6-0, 6-0. She then lost to Blossom Smith of Waverly, 6-0, 6-1.

Abby Rose lost to Savannah Holtgrewe of Portsmouth Norte Dame, 6-1, 6-1.

Kate Bailey fell to Lizzy Castelino of Athens, 6-0, 6-0.

Sofia Siscoe and Abby Wilson played Hope Akers and Casie Gaskin of Logan Elm, losing 6-1, 6-3.

Addy Newsome and Tristan Hammock played Ashley Ater and Kylie Fowler of Unioto. The Shermans’ duo won this match, 7-5, 6-4.

For Miami Trace, Jenna Goddard beat Avery Lowery of Wheelersburg, 6-2, 6-3. She then took on Amya Carr of Portsmouth and won that match, 6-1, 6-2.

Goddard lost to Blossom Smith of Waverly, 6-1, 6-1.

Brooklyn Riggs won her first match, 6-3, 6-3 over Sophie Thomas of Waverly. She then lost to Meredith Riley of South Point, 6-0, 6-1.

Caitlin Davis lost to Isabel Morgan of Ironton, 6-2, 7-5.

Audrie Musser and Maddie Frye lost to Lana Smith and Makayla Davis of Logan Elm, 6-0, 6-0.

Raelin Peffer and Jacinta Pettit fell to Chloe Detty and Raegan Dudzinski, 7-6, 6-4.