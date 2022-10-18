MT’s Addyson Butts named FAC volleyball Player of the Year

The Frontier Athletic Conference has released its all-conference volleyball team for the 2022 season.

Miami Trace won the FAC, going 10-0.

The Lady Panthers host Waverly Wednesday in the Sectional tournament at 6 p.m.

Four players from Miami Trace were named First Team, All-FAC, including the Player of the Year, Addyson Butts.

Also accorded first team honors from Miami Trace were: Courtney Carter, Gracey Ferguson and Sophia Parsons.

Chillicothe’s Avery Cox and Elizabeth Henson were named First Team, All-FAC.

Rounding out the All-FAC First Team for this season: Lilly Barnes, McClain; Cora Akers, Hillsboro and Kaydee Brown, Jackson.

The above players will be honored at the FAC’s Fall Sports Banquet next month, at which time Miami Trace will receive its championship trophy.