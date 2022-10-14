Jackson clinches share of FAC title

JACKSON — It was a match-up of the two remaining undefeated teams in the Frontier Athletic Conference Friday when the Washington Blue Lions visited Jackson High School to take on the Ironmen.

Both teams were 3-0 in the conference going into the game.

The Ironmen put their stamp on this game early on as they rolled to a 63-21 victory.

With the win, Jackson clinches at least a co-championship in the FAC.

There are a few different scenarios that could play out next week.

First, if Jackson beats Chillicothe, Jackson will be the undefeated FAC champion.

There could still be a three-way tie for the championship with a Chillicothe win over Jackson and a Washington win over Miami Trace. Or, if Chillicothe and Miami Trace win next week, there will be a co-championship between Chillicothe and Jackson.

The score was 42-0 Jackson at the end of the first half.

Jackson scored first early in the third quarter to take a 49-0 lead.

The Blue Lions got on the board with a 2-yard pass from Troy Thompson to Rocky Jones at the 6:40 mark of the third quarter.

R.J. Foose’s kick made it 49-7.

Jackson answered quickly to put the score at 56-7.

A.J. Dallmayer caught a pass from Thompson for 69 yards. The extra-point kick was blocked, leaving the score at 56-13.

Jones had a 51-yard touchdown run and there was a two-point conversion pass from Gavin Coffman to Gabe Tayese put the score at 56-21 with 4.9 seconds to play in the third quarter.

Jackson scored with just four seconds to play in the game for the final tally of 63-21.

The Blue Lions (7-2 overall, 3-1 FAC) will host Miami Trace Friday night.

The Panthers rolled to a 40-11 win over the visiting McClain Tigers Friday.

Miami Trace improves to 4-5 overall, 2-2 in the FAC while the Tigers fall to 4-5 overall, 0-4 in the FAC.

In Friday’s other FAC game, Chillicothe beat Hillsboro 41-27.

Chillicothe is tied for second place in the FAC with the Blue Lions at 3-1. The Cavs are 7-2 overall.

Hillsboro is 0-4 in the FAC, 3-6 overall.

Michael Bearden (9) carries for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Jackson High School Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_Michael-Bearden-vs-Jackson.jpg Michael Bearden (9) carries for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Jackson High School Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Photo by Mary Kay West

