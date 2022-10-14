Panthers defeat McClain Tigers, 40-11

The Miami Trace Panthers were looking to make it two wins in a row when they hosted the McClain Tigers Friday night.

The Panthers got the win, 40-11.

The victory should enhance Miami Trace’s chances of garnering a playoff spot in Division III, Region 11.

Miami Trace got on the board with a 38-yard pass from Shay Salyers — the senior getting the start at quarterback — to Jake Manbevers.

Zach Warnock’s kick gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead with 7:02 to play in the first quarter.

McClain had an interception by Riley Cummins that set up the Tigers’ first score, which was an 18-yard run by Andrew Potts.

McClain went for two and the run by quarterback Kaden Penwell was successful, for an 8-7 Tiger lead with 2:32 to play in the quarter.

A long kickoff return by Gaige Stuckey set up Miami Trace’s next score, which was a 36-yard field goal by Warnock for a 10-8 Panther lead.

With 5:24 to play in the first half, McClain’s Emerson Yates connected for a 37-yard field goal, putting the Tigers back on top, 11-10.

With 3:09 to play in the half, the Panthers responded with a 34-yard field goal by Warnock.

D.J. Frost had an interception for the Tigers late in the half, leaving the score at 13-11 in favor of Miami Trace at the break.

Trey Robinette passed to Garrett Guess for a touchdown and Warnock’s kick put the Panthers’ advantage at 20-11.

Austin Boedeker had an interception and long return for the Panthers, setting up Asher LeBeau’s 2-yard scoring run. With Warnock’s kick, the Panthers were in front, 27-11 with 5:44 to play in the third quarter.

Late in the third quarter, Warnock hit his third field goal of the game, this one from 40-yards with plenty of distance to spare, making it 30-11, Panthers.

Robinette passed to Landen Cope for a 73-yard touchdown play with 10:09 to play in the third quarter.

Warnock made his fourth field goal of the game, this one from 43 yards to set what would be the final score, 40-11.

“We challenged these guys all week to come out fast in the second half,” Miami Trace head coach Jerry Williams said.

It was a challenge excepted by the Panthers.

Williams went on to praise the offensive line, which included the return of Andrew Guthrie to game action.

“(They’ve been) a key point all season long,” Williams said of the Miami Trace offensive line. “They are one heck of an offensive line.”

Williams also touted the Panthers’ kicker, Zach Warnock, who scored 15 points in the game.

I’m very proud of what Warnock’s done,” Williams said. “He was drilling them tonight. I hope he’s playing on Saturday somewhere next year.”

The Panthers improve to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the FAC. McClain falls to 4-5 overall, 0-4 in the conference.

Miami Trace is at Gardner Park next week to take on the Blue Lions, while McClain visits Hillsboro.

Hillsboro fell to 3-6 and 0-4 in the conference with a 41-27 loss at home to Chillicothe Friday.

The Cavs are now 7-2 overall, 3-1 in the FAC, tied for second place with Washington.

Garrett Guess (5) carries after a reception for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference against McClain at Miami Trace High School Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. On the pursuit for McClain is Riley Cummins (30). Also pictured for Miami Trace is Asher LeBeau (1), Andrew Guthrie (55) and Shay Salyers (16) and for McClain Michael Stevenson (56). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_Garrett-Guess-vs-McClain-10-14-2022.jpg Garrett Guess (5) carries after a reception for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference against McClain at Miami Trace High School Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. On the pursuit for McClain is Riley Cummins (30). Also pictured for Miami Trace is Asher LeBeau (1), Andrew Guthrie (55) and Shay Salyers (16) and for McClain Michael Stevenson (56). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald