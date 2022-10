The Miami Trace High School boys soccer team hosted Zane Trace Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The game progressed into the second half before being suspended by lightning.

Zane Trace won the game, 5-1.

Ian Mavis scored for the Panthers with the assist going to Sekou Mara.

Miami Trace (5-7-3) will travel to Albany (Athens County) to take on the Alexander Spartans Monday at 5 p.m. in the Sectional tournament.