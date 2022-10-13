Lady Lions earn Senior Night victory over Yellow Springs

The final regular season contest for the Lady Lion soccer team took place on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at home against Yellow Springs. Prior to the contest, Washington honored its three seniors who were set to play their final home game in a Lady Lion soccer uniform. Those seniors were Jordan McCane, Kayli Merritt, and Addison Chambers.

Washington spent most of the game on offense, with 19 shots on goal compared to five for Yellow Springs.

With 15:03 remaining in the first half, freshman Jordyn Gray outran the Bulldog defense and drilled one past the goalkeeper to give the Lady Lions a 1-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, Washington was able to get into scoring position again and extended the lead to 2-0 on a strike from sophomore Destany Snyder.

Just three minutes after that, Chambers split the defense and booted one into the back of the net to make the score 3-0. This was the score at the half.

Yellow Springs threatened to score early in the second half, but the Lady Lion defense held tough. Washington had several more shots on goal in the second half but were unable to connect on any, leaving the final: Washington 3, Yellow Springs 0.

With the victory, the Lady Lions improve to 3-12-1 on the season.

Statistically for Washington, Gray, Snyder and Chambers each scored one goal.

Chambers led the Lady Lions with five shots on goal, followed by McCane with four, then Gray with three, Snyder and Kaithlyn Maquiling with two, and Alison Lotz, Tyrena Cowman, Lucy Campbell, and Evie Wiseman each had one.

At goalkeeper, Calee Ellars had five saves on five shots on goal.

Looking to the postseason, Washington will travel to take on No. 2 Marietta (9-4-1) in the first round of tournament play on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

Lady Lion senior Addison Chambers (#13) pushes the ball downfield during their game against Yellow Springs on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Washington won 3-0 over the Bulldogs, with Chambers scoring the third and final goal. Also pictured for Washington (l-r); Jordan McCane (#14), Kayli Merrit (#8), and Calee Ellars (#00). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Washington Lady Lion Soccer honored their three seniors prior to their final home game on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Pictured (l-r); Jordan McCane, Kayli Merritt, and Addison Chambers. Washington defeated Yellow Springs in this contest, 3-0. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos