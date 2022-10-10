Volleyball Sectional tournament draw announced

Sunday was the annual Sectional tournament draw for high school volleyball in Ohio. Both Washington and Miami Trace are in the Division II SE District, with a total of 20 schools represented.

Miami Trace (15-4) earned the sixth seed in the tournament and will host 11-seeded Waverly (10-7) on Wednesday, Oct. 19. This contest is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Washington (1-16) is seeded 20th and will travel to play 13-seeded Fairfield Union (8-10) on Monday, Oct. 17, with a 6 p.m. start time.

Around the FAC, No. 17 McClain (6-14) will travel to No. 16 Jackson (7-8) for a third match-up this season. This will also take place on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.

Hillsboro (7-12) drew the 18 seed and will travel to play No. 15 River Valley (8-10) on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.

Rounding out the conference, Chillicothe is in the DI Central District. The Cavaliers are seeded No. 27 and will host No. 32 Briggs on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.

The Record-Herald will have results from these contests in a future edition.