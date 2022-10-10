Soccer Sectional draw: MT boys, girls No. 11, WCH No. 15

Both the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams at Miami Trace drew the 11-seed in Sunday’s Sectional tournament draw, while the Lady Lions of Washington drew the 15-seed. All three Fayette County teams are in the DII SE District.

For the boys, Miami Trace (5-6-3) will travel to No. 6 Alexander (7-4-2) on Monday, Oct. 17, with a 5 p.m. start time.

Jackson (5-6-3) was seeded eighth and will host No. 9 seeded Hillsboro (5-5-3), also on Monday at 5 p.m.

McClain (5-7-2) is No. 10 and will travel to play No. 7 Zane Trace (10-3) on Monday at 5 p.m. as well.

Chillicothe is seeded No. 20 in the DI Central District and will host No. 23 Grove City on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

For the girls, Miami Trace (4-9-1) will hit the road to take on No. 6 Athens (8-5) on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

Washington (2-11-1) will travel to No. 2 Marietta (9-4-1) also next Thursday at 6 p.m.

Hillsboro (6-9-1) is No. 8 and will host No. 9 Logan Elm (5-8-2) next Thursday at 6 p.m. as well.

McClain (4-6-2) drew No. 10 and will visit No. 7 Circleville (6-6-2) next Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m.

Jackson (11-1-2) is the highest seeded FAC team in the DII SE District.

The Ironladies are seeded No. 3 and will host Fairland (3-11) on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

Chillicothe is seeded No. 23 in the DI Central District and will host No. 25 Newark on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Check back with the Record-Herald next week for results on these match ups.