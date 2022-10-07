Blue Lions beat Chillicothe, 24-14

CHILLICOTHE — It was a match-up of two teams with identical records as the Washington Blue Lions visited Ohio’s first capital city to take on the Chillicothe Cavaliers Friday night.

Both teams were 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

A lot of computer points toward the playoffs were at stake, as well, as Chillicothe was ranked No. 2 in Division III, Region 11 and Washington was No. 7 in the same division and region.

The Blue Lions should get a good bump in the computer ratings as they defeated Chillicothe, 24-14.

Washington got on the board first with an 8-yard pass from Troy Thompson to Tanner Lemaster.

R.J. Foose’s kick made it 7-0, Blue Lions with five seconds to play in the first quarter.

At the 9:32 mark of the second quarter it was Thompson to Lemaster again, this time for a 13-yard touchdown. Foose made the kick to set the score at 14-0.

Foose kicked a 26-yard field goal to give the Blue Lions a 17-0 halftime lead.

The score remained the same to start the fourth quarter.

Chillicothe had a 23-yard touchdown pass play at 11:43 and a 4-yard touchdown pass at the 10:01 mark of the fourth.

Immediately after that, on Washington’s first play of the series, Rocky Jones scored on a 71-yard run. Foose’s kick set what proved to be the final, 24-14.

Mason Coffman had an interception for the Blue Lions that he returned 100 yards for an apparent touchdown. The play was called back and the Blue Lions had the ball at the Chillicothe 30-yard line after a penalty by Washington.

Chillicothe had five turnovers in the game, while the Blue Lions had three.

The Blue Lions (7-1, 3-0) will play at Jackson next week.

Jackson improved to 6-2 overall, 3-0 in the FAC with a 48-0 win over McClain (4-4, 0-3).

Charles Souther of Washington gets a hold off the Chillicothe quarterback during a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Chillicothe. Also pictured for Washington is Charlie Eplin and No. 3 for Washington is Trevaughn Jackson. Photo by Mary Kay West