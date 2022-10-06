Miami Trace completes undefeated FAC championship

The Miami Trace varsity volleyball team hosted the team from Washington High School Thursday, Oct. 6, completing play in the Frontier Athletic Conference for the 2022 season.

Miami Trace won the match in straight sets.

Scores of the sets were: 25-7, 25-13 and 25-18.

Miami Trace finishes the FAC schedule as undefeated champions at 10-0.

In the first set, with Mary Pfeifer serving, Miami Trace started with an 11-0 lead.

Washington led early in the second set, 3-0 and 4-2. Miami Trace took the lead at 5-4.

The third set saw Washington hold a lead at 3-2 and again at 14-13.

The score in this set was tied six times with Miami Trace leading from 15-14 onward.

“This was the second time (the first was in 2020) that we won the (FAC) going undefeated,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “But, it’s always special. Any time you win a championship and also go undefeated. I’ve had a few in my long coaching career, but, I still get excited about it.

“I’m just really appreciative to have the kids that we have,” Mace said. “Especially our senior group. They are a fun group. They all get along, really, really well and that’s huge. If you would see some of the things we do when we’re at practice, I’ve learned that I can’t take everything too seriously with this group and gratefully so. They’ve been a lot of fun.”

“They are very strong,” Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley said of Miami Trace. “They have some great hitters out there who put the ball down whenever they get the opportunity. They do a good job of covering the floor.

“They’ve got big girls and they can hit hard,” DeAtley said. “That’s something we don’t see a lot of. It was a great job by them. Congrats to them winning the league outright with the win against Chillicothe.

“We started off really flat,” DeAtley said. “That hurts us when we don’t start off the way that we need to at the very beginning. We saw a progression a little bit better as the games went along. We just had too many errors in the beginning that cost us too much on serve-receive.

“We’ll get back in the gym and work on that before our match with Unioto Saturday,” DeAtley said.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Courtney Carter had 10 kills; Sophia Parsons had seven kills and seven solo blocks and Addyson Butts had nine kills.

Gracey Ferguson had 33 set assists and Mary Pfeifer had seven ace serves.

For Washington, Calleigh Wead-Salmi had five kills, Isabel Fernandez had three kills, Megan Sever and Madison Haithcock each had two.

Allie Mongold had 12 set assists.

Maggi Wall had seven digs, Wead-Salmi and Fernandez each had four. Wead-Salmi and Sever each had one block assist.

Washington (0-10 FAC, 1-16 overall) will host Unioto Saturday with the j-v game starting at 11 a.m.

Miami Trace improves to 16-4 overall and will play its final regular season match Saturday at Greeneview at 10 a.m.

In the j-v match Thursday, Miami Trace defeated Washington, 25-21, 25-18.

Miami Trace’s j-v team is now 11-6 and Washington is 6-10.

Also Thursday, Miami Trace won the seventh and eighth grade matches against Washington. Scores were not available.

Miami Trace (left) takes on Washington (right) in a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Above, Washington goes for the block at the net. Pictured for Miami Trace, (clockwise); Courtney Carter (13), Katelyn Gardner (18), Mary Pfeifer, Sophia Parsons (11) and Gracey Ferguson (21). At the net for Washington are Megan Sever (nearest) and Calleigh Wead-Salmi. Also pictured are Madison Haithcock and, at right, Allie Mongold. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_MT-vball-hosts-Washington-10-6-2022.jpg Miami Trace (left) takes on Washington (right) in a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Above, Washington goes for the block at the net. Pictured for Miami Trace, (clockwise); Courtney Carter (13), Katelyn Gardner (18), Mary Pfeifer, Sophia Parsons (11) and Gracey Ferguson (21). At the net for Washington are Megan Sever (nearest) and Calleigh Wead-Salmi. Also pictured are Madison Haithcock and, at right, Allie Mongold. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald The Miami Trace volleyball team completed the Frontier Athletic Conference schedule with a perfect 10-0 record Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (front, l-r); seniors (with gold volleyball); Sara Dawson, Averey Cockerill, Courtney Carter, Gracey Ferguson, Sophia Parsons, Mary Pfeifer, McKinley Kelley; (back, l-r); Lauren Farrens, Addyson Butts, Katelyn Gardner, Gracie Shull, Sydney Carter, Cecilia Robinson and Aerris Shiltz. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_MT-vball-10-0-10-6-2022.jpg The Miami Trace volleyball team completed the Frontier Athletic Conference schedule with a perfect 10-0 record Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (front, l-r); seniors (with gold volleyball); Sara Dawson, Averey Cockerill, Courtney Carter, Gracey Ferguson, Sophia Parsons, Mary Pfeifer, McKinley Kelley; (back, l-r); Lauren Farrens, Addyson Butts, Katelyn Gardner, Gracie Shull, Sydney Carter, Cecilia Robinson and Aerris Shiltz. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace seniors were recognized prior to the match against Washington Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (l-r); Averey Cockerill, Courtney Carter, Gracey Ferguson, Sophia Parsons, Sara Dawson, McKinley Kelley and Mary Pfeifer. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_MT-senior-volleyball-players-Oct-6-2022.jpg Miami Trace seniors were recognized prior to the match against Washington Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (l-r); Averey Cockerill, Courtney Carter, Gracey Ferguson, Sophia Parsons, Sara Dawson, McKinley Kelley and Mary Pfeifer. Photo by Mariah Roberts

Panthers 3, Blue Lions 0