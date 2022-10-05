Blue Lion Volleyball falls on Senior Night

The Washington Lady Lions welcomed the Hillsboro Lady Indians on Tuesday, Oct. 4 for a Frontier Athletic Conference volleyball contest. This was also senior night for Washington, with Hillsboro playing spoiler and defeating the Lady Lions in three sets.

Hillsboro won the first set 25-15, the second set 25-19, and the third set 25-22.

Statisticaly for Washington, Calleigh Wead-Salmi and Madison Haithcock led the team with two aces each. Allie Mongold, Maggi Wall, and Megan Sever each had one ace.

Wead-Salmi led the Lady Lions with six kills, followed by Natalie Truex and Isabel Fernandez with four, and Wall, Sever, and Jaricka Mick with one kill a piece.

Mongold led Washington with 13 set assists, while Wall and Mick each had one.

Wead-Salmi, Truex, Haithcock, and Sever each had one block in the contest.

Wall and Sever both led the team with 11 digs. Mick had nine, Mongold and Kierstyn Mitchell had five, Haithcock had three, Jordan Mead had two, and Aysha Haney and Fernandez each had one.

Washington falls to 0-9 in the FAC with the loss, and will wrap up conference play on Thursday as they visit Miami Trace who is 9-0 in the FAC. The JV contest will begin at 5 p.m. The Lady Lions also are back in action at home on Saturday against Unioto at 11 a.m.

Washington honored its’ five seniors before the contest against Hillsboro on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Pictured (l-r); Junior varsity head coach Olivia Clay, Allie Mongold, Isabel Fernandez, Morgan Cartwright, Megan Sever, Madison Haithcock, and varsity head coach Ashley DeAtley. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_BLV-Seniors-2022.jpg Washington honored its’ five seniors before the contest against Hillsboro on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Pictured (l-r); Junior varsity head coach Olivia Clay, Allie Mongold, Isabel Fernandez, Morgan Cartwright, Megan Sever, Madison Haithcock, and varsity head coach Ashley DeAtley. Photo courtesy of Christy Wall Megan Sever returns a serve for Washington during their contest against Hillsboro on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Also pictured for Washington is Madison Haithcock. The Lady Lions would fall to the Lady Indians in this match in three sets https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_Megan-Sever-Madison-Haithcock.jpg Megan Sever returns a serve for Washington during their contest against Hillsboro on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Also pictured for Washington is Madison Haithcock. The Lady Lions would fall to the Lady Indians in this match in three sets Tyler Flora | Record-Herald