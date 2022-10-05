MT boys’ golf 13th at Sectional

The Miami Trace boys’ golf team competed at Reid Park Golf Course in Springfield on Tuesday at the Division I SE District Sectional Golf Tournament.

A total of 15 teams participated, with Miami Trace coming in 13th overall with a team score of 409.

Bellbrook won the Sectional with a team score of 322. Butler was next with a 328, followed by Tippecanoe at 332 and Troy at 339.

Those top four teams qualify on to the District tournament.

Individually for the Panthers, Jonah Goddard shot a 98, Brady Armstrong and Corbin Melvin shot a 103, Cade Whitaker shot a 105, and Kaden Noble shot a 110.

Sophomore CJ Scohy of Bellbrook was the medalist with a 76.