Orcutt on Fantasy Football: Waiver wire additions

Here is my Waiver Wire report for Week 5. There were a lot of injuries in Week 4, so utilizing the Waiver Wire will be really important this week. With that being said, here is a list of players that you should be looking at for Week 5.

RB Mike Boone (Broncos) (2% Rostered on Yahoo)

Here we are, another season where we are calling Mike Boone’s name on the Waiver Wire. Every year I feel like we go down this road. This time it is based on RB Javonte Williams tearing his ACL and being gone for the season, leaving Melvin Gordon as the lead back. Boone’s snap percentage has grown every game and it was 36% in Week 4. He had 20 rushing yards and 9 receiving yards. Pick up Mike Boone as a handcuff to Melvin Gordon. Latavious Murray (1% Rostered on Yahoo) just signed off the Saints practice squad had 57 yards and TD in Week 4.

RB Tyler Allgeier (Falcons) (18% Rostered on Yahoo)

First of all if you are in a league with me, he’s probably owned. I drafted him where I could, in case age (32) caught up with Cordarelle Patterson or Allgeier just out-played Patterson. Patterson just went on the short-term IR (4 Weeks) with Turf Toe. Allgeier’s snap share has grown each week and was up to 44% in Week 4. Also, in week 4 he split carries (10 each) with RB Caleb Huntley. Someone has to step forward in the backfield and if it turns out to be Allgeier, you don’t want to miss the boat. Other RBs to consider here: Huntley (1% Rostered); Damien Williams (1% Rostered).

RB Nyheim Hines (Colts) (62% Rostered on Yahoo)

RB Jonathan Taylor tweaked an ankle in week 4. The news went from high-ankle sprain and 2-4 weeks out to minor sprain and could play in week 5. I don’t think Nyheim Hines role changes from a pass catcher to a 3 down replacement for Taylor, but his role could increase if Taylor lost time. He has averaged 33 snap percentage per game, 4 targets per game and 2 carries per game. The only other RB on their roster is Deon Jackson (0% Rostered). They also have the veteran Phillip Lindsay (0% Rostered) on their practice squad.

Other RBs that should be rostered: Raheem Mostert (50%), Kenneth Gainwell (32% Rostered), Isiah Pacheco (19%), Brian Robinson (54%), Dontrell Hillard (16%), Rachaad White (27%)

WR George Pickens (Stealers) (39% Rostered on Yahoo)

OK rookie, your time has come. It appears that the Stealers have made a switch at QB to fellow rookie Kenny Pickett. Well, Pickett to Pickens was a thing in the pre-season and back-up QBs have a history of favoring 2nd string WRs who they know well from practice. Last week he seen a 70% snap share with 8 targets, 6 rec 102 yards. The time has come to get Pickens on your roster.

WR Zay Jones (Jaguars) (28% Rostered on Yahoo)

He was on the list last week and he is here again. He was injured in Week 4 but going into Week 4 he was averaging 76% snap share and in Week 3, led the team in targets with 11. He turned those 11 targets into 10 receptions, 85 yards and TD. In this system, he is the real deal.

WR Michael Gallup (Cowboys) (41% Rostered on Yahoo)

Came back last week from the ACL tear, played on 64% of snaps, caught 2 passes for 24 yards and TD. His share of snaps and usage will grow and you will want a piece of before it is too late.

WR Isaiah McKenzie (Bills) (47% Rostered on Yahoo)

WR Jameson Crowder broke his ankle and this clearly opens the door for McKenzie to get more snaps and routes. He has scored in 3 of 4 games, with a better than 45% snap share. Look for that to go up.

Other WRs that need to be rostered: Elijah Moore (76%), Rondale Moore (18%), Josh Reynolds (20%)

TE Tyler Conklin (Jets) (42% Rostered on Yahoo)

29 targets in four games but still only one TD. Not spectacular numbers but if you need 8-10 points from a TE, then Conklin is your man. It is still unknown his role with Zac Wilson at QB. If you need a TE, pick him up and put him in your lineup.

TE Will Dissly (Seahawks) (3% Rostered on Yahoo)

He has scored over 10 Fantasy Point per Game in three of four games this season. He also has played 60% of the snaps in 3 out of 4 games. You want 10 points per week, then he is your guy.

Other TEs that need to be Rostered: Robert Tonyan (32%), Logan Thomas (24%), Irv Smith Jr. (49%).

QB Jared Goff (Lions) (53% Rostered on Yahoo)

This Lions offense has been the real deal this season and Goff is leading the charge. Goff is averaging 29 points per game. If you need a QB, I would look at Goff.

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks) (13% Rostered on Yahoo)

Has more Fantasy Points this season than Russell Wilson. I wouldn’t expect this to continue all season long, but he has looked above average so far. Geno has been in this system for several years now. I expect him to be serviceable if you need a QB.

Other QBs to look into rostering: Dak Prescott (75%), Carson Wentz (55%), Jimmy Garoppolo (28%), Matt Ryan (33%).

