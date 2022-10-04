Lady Tigers soccer defeat Lady Lions, 7-0

The McClain Lady Tigers soccer team traveled to Washington Court House on Thursday, Sept. 29 for a Frontier Athletic Conference showdown with the Lady Lions. This was the second time these schools have played each other, as McClain defeated Washington on Sept. 13 by a score of 4-1. Addison Chambers scored the lone goal for the Lady Lions in that game.

McClain scored in bunches on Thursday, with their first two goals coming just 24 seconds apart from each other. The first goal came with 26:17 remaining in the first half, and then with 25:53 remaining they scored their second goal.

Roughly ten minutes later, the Lady Tigers scored another cluster of goals, these two coming 44 seconds apart. This extended their lead to 4-0 with 16:01 remaining before the half. McClain would score one more goal in the half just a couple minutes later to make the halftime score: McClain 5, Washington 0.

The Lady Tigers would score two more goals in the second half on their way to a 7-0 victory over the Lady Lions.

This loss brings Washington to 2-8-1 overall and 0-8 in FAC play. They will be back in action on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at home against Hillsboro.

Washington sophomore Destany Snyder battles with a McClain defender for the ball during the Frontier Athletic Conference game held on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. McClain won this contest by a score of 7-0. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_Destany-Snyder.jpg Washington sophomore Destany Snyder battles with a McClain defender for the ball during the Frontier Athletic Conference game held on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. McClain won this contest by a score of 7-0.