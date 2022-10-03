MT volleyball beats Jackson

The Miami Trace volleyball team hosted Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, Sept. 29.

The Lady Panthers won the match in three sets, 25-16, 25-9 and 25-19. Miami Trace also won the j-v match, 25-14 and 25-10.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Sydney Carter had 18 digs and Mary Pfeifer had nine digs.

Addyson Butts had 15 kills, Sophia Parsons had 10 kills and Courtney Carter had seven kills. Butts also had two ace serves.

Gracey Ferguson had 33 set assists.

With the win Miami Trace improved its FAC record to 8-0.

“Especially in the first two sets, our girls were playing a really clean game,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “We had minimal errors and we had good shot selection.

“We were playing a pretty clean game and we were playing with tempo,” Mace said. “For us, that really helped.

“We put together two really good sets,” Mace said. “I think the girls got a little complacent in the third set. Overall, it was a nice day for us.”