Panthers defeat Jackson, 4-2

The Miami Trace Panthers soccer team hosted Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, Sept. 29.

The Panthers rallied from behind to post a 4-2 win.

Jackson led 1-0 at the half.

Sekou Mara tied the match at the 38:48 mark of the second half, the assist going to Landon Burns.

Jackson regained the lead with 29:36 to play in the match.

Ian Mavis scored for the Panthers, tying things 2-2 with 12:33 remaining. The assist went to Mara.

Mara scored again with 8:48 to play and the Panthers scored, again from Mara, with 3:38 to play.

There were no assists credited on the final two goals.

Miami Trace goalkeeper Valen Alvarado-Lorrin had 15 saves.

The Panthers had 12 shots in the match.

When the teams played previously at Jackson, the result was a 2-2 tie.

“Valen Alvarado-Lorrin had a really good game in goal,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said.

“We talked to the guys about having a never give up attitude,” Thoroman said. “A hate to lose attitude.

“Dropping a close game (a 2-1 decision at Hillsboro Tuesday, Sept. 27) and having a couple of guys out with injuries, the guys played really inspired tonight,” Thoroman said.

“I would say at halftime, Ryan Smith and Sekou led the team, fired them up,” assistant coach Aaron Teter said.

Miami Trace improves to 5-5-3 overall, while Jackson falls to 4-6-3.

The Panthers host Chillicothe Tuesday.

Landon Burns (left) joins Sekou Mara after one of Mara’s three second-half goals in a 4-2 victory over Jackson Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_Landon-Burns-Sekou-Mara-9-29-2022.jpg Landon Burns (left) joins Sekou Mara after one of Mara’s three second-half goals in a 4-2 victory over Jackson Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald