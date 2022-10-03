Ferguson surpasses 2,000 career set assists

Miami Trace’s varsity volleyball team continued its winning ways with a four-set victory at former South Central Ohio League opponent Clinton-Massie Saturday, Oct. 1.

In the process, Miami Trace senior Gracey Ferguson eclipsed 2,000 set assists for her career. It is a new school record for Miami Trace.

Ferguson, as she has done so many times this season and in the previous three, led her team in set assists, recording 37.

Miami Trace won the match, 25-7, 25-12, 23-25 and 25-9.

Miami Trace improves to 14-4 overall.

“It was great to see Gracey reach this milestone in her career at Miami Trace,” head coach Doug Mace said. “This is not that easy of a number to reach. You have to have some very good teammates for four seasons to help you reach 2,000 set assists. I am so proud of her.”

Ferguson reached the milestone in the second set of the match against Massie.

Also for Miami Trace, Courtney Carter had 13 kills and nine ace serves.

Addyson Butts had 18 kills, two solo blocks and three ace serves.

Sophia Parsons had six kills and six solo blocks.

Miami Trace will host Chillicothe Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

With a win, the Lady Panthers will clinch the outright Frontier Athletic Conference championship.

Miami Trace goes into the match at 8-0 in the FAC and Chillicothe is 7-1.

Miami Trace will host Washington Thursday at 5:30 p.m. It will be Miami Trace’s final regular season home game.

Gracey Ferguson (seated) is joined by teammates to celebrate her accomplishment of surpassing 2,000 set assists for her career, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at Clinton-Massie High School. (standing, l-r); Averey Cockerill, Sophia Parsons, Mary Pfeifer, McKinley Kelley, Sara Dawson and Courtney Carter. Gracey Ferguson holds a game ball and photos after the match at Clinton-Massie in which she surpassed 2,000 career set assists Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.