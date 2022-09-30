Panthers fall to Cavs, 35-28 in OT

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers visited Chillicothe Friday to take on the Cavaliers in the second week of the Frontier Athletic Conference portion of the 2022 season.

After hanging tough late against Jackson last week, the Panthers continued to show improvement as they led late in the game.

The Panthers led 28-21 when Chillicothe had an 82-yard drive on two plays to tie the game in the final seconds of regulation.

Chillicothe scored first in overtime on a 12-yard pass to go in front, 35-28.

Miami Trace had their chance in overtime, but the Panthers did not score, the Cavaliers emerging with a stunning late score and overtime victory.

Miami Trace defeated the Cavs last year by the identical result, 35-28 in overtime.

After the Cavaliers got on the board to take a 7-0 lead, the Panthers got on the board at the 1:23 mark of the first quarter with a 28-yard field goal by Zach Warnock.

With 9:08 to play in the second quarter, Warnock connected on a 47-yard field goal that pulled the Panthers to within 7-6.

Trailing 21-6, the Panthers scored when quarterback Trey Robinette connected with Coleden May for a 2-yard touchdown pass. Warnock’s kick set the score at 21-13 with 49 seconds to play in the first half.

The Cavs took the 21-13 lead into the locker room.

Miami Trace scored with 33 seconds to play in the third quarter with another connection from Robinette to May.

The Panthers went for a two-point conversion which was successful as Robinette found Garrett Guess to tie the game, 21-21.

An interception by Bryson Sheets set the Panthers up for the go-ahead touchdown.

Asher LeBeau scored on a 4-yard run and Warnock’s kick gave the Panthers a 28-21 lead with 3:39 to play in the game.

Miami Trace (2-5 overall, 0-2 in the FAC) is back home next week to host the Hillsboro Indians.

Chillicothe (5-2 overall, 2-0 in the FAC) hosts the Washington Blue Lions next week.

Washington is now 6-1 overall, 2-0 in the FAC after a 39-0 win over the McClain Tigers last night.

Jackson improved to 5-2 overall, 2-0 in the FAC with a 63-7 rout of Hillsboro (3-4 overall, 0-2).

Miami Trace’s Asher LeBeau (1) carries during a game against Goshen earlier this season. Also pictured for the Panthers are Evan Colegrove (20) and Andrew Guthrie (55). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Asher-LeBeau-run-v-Goshen-file-pic-for-Chillicothe-game.jpg Miami Trace’s Asher LeBeau (1) carries during a game against Goshen earlier this season. Also pictured for the Panthers are Evan Colegrove (20) and Andrew Guthrie (55). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald