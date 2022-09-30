Posted on by

High School Football Scores


Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Ashville Teays Valley 28, Circleville 0

Bainbridge Paint Valley 38, Chillicothe Huntington 26

Bishop Ready 33, Whitehall-Yearling 8

Bishop Watterson 25, Granville 24

Blanchester 50, Williamsburg 32

Bloom-Carroll 42, Lancaster Fairfield Union 0

Chillicothe Zane Trace 35, Chillicothe Unioto 31

Circleville Logan Elm 34, Baltimore Liberty Union 14

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 44, Amanda-Clearcreek 14

Ironton 49, Ironton Rock Hill 7

Jackson 63, Hillsboro 7

Jamestown Greeneview 55, London Madison Plains 21

Mt. Orab Western Brown 50, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28

Thornville Sheridan 35, Philo 6

Vincent Warren 20, McArthur Vinton County 13

Washington C.H. 39, Greenfield McClain 0

Waverly 60, Lucasville Valley 7

Wheelersburg 56, Oak Hill 7

Wilmington 42, Goshen 7