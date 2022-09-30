Blue Lions post 4th shutout win

The Washington Blue Lions and McClain Tigers continued one of the oldest rivalries in Ohio high school football when they clashed at Gardner Park Friday night.

The Blue Lions defeated the Tigers, 39-0. It is the fourth shutout victory of the season for Washington.

This game was all Washington, another game with a continuous clock, exemplifying the Blue Lions’ stingy defense.

“Offensively, I didn’t think we played very well,” Washington head coach Chuck Williamson said. “Defensively, I thought we played tremendous, especially that goal line stand. That was a big stop.

“Our athletes just keep making play after play,” Williamson said. “Rocky Jones, getting the ball to him in space; Michael Bearden had the nice pick; Trevaughn Jackson (caught) that big screen pass; A.J. Dallmayer broke the all-time receiving record, which was nice to see and well-deserved by that young man.”

Washington had the ball first and moved it promptly down the field.

The Blue Lions were on the verge of scoring on second and goal to go at the 1-yard line. Washington fumbled the ball, recovered by McClain for a touchback.

Soon, Washington’s Trevaughn Jackson had an interception that he returned 25 yards for a touchdown with 8:17 to play in the first quarter.

R.J. Foose was 4 of 4 in extra-point attempts in the game.

Michael Bearden had an interception for the Blue Lions, giving Washington the ball at their own 40-yard line.

Quickly it was a 47-yard pass play from Thompson to Rocky Jones, making it 14-0 at the 5:51 mark of the first quarter.

Max Eikenberry had an interception for McClain with 1:55 to play in the initial quarter deep in Washington territory. This gave the Tigers a golden opportunity to get on the board.

However, the Blue Lion defense held and kept McClain out of the end zone.

At the 8:46 mark of the second quarter, Thompson found Isaiah Haithcock for a 20-yard touchdown pass.

There followed a pick-six by Bearden that made it 28-0, Blue Lions.

Jackson had his second interception of the game giving the Blue Lions the ball at the Washington 7-yard line.

This possession resulted in a 25-yard touchdown hook-up from Thompson to Jones.

Washington went for two points and Thompson connected with Haithcock to set the score at 36-0.

In the third quarter, Foose converted a 29-yard field goal to put the margin at 39-0 with 4:32 to play in the third quarter.

Also in the second half, a reception by A.J. Dallmayer gave the senior the most career receptions in program history. He had six receptions in the game. The Record-Herald will have more information on this in a future edition.

Foose attempted a 48-yard field goal that was no good in the fourth quarter.

Thompson is No. 47 in the nation in passing yardage, No. 9 in the state of Ohio, Blue Lion head coach Chuck Williamson informed the Record-Herald.

Thompson unofficially completed 15 of 22 passes for 226 yards.

Andrew Potts had 26 carries for 79 yards for McClain.

Washington had 354 yards of offense to 85 total yards for the Tigers.

The Blue Lions (6-1 overall, 2-0 in the FAC) will play its next two games on the road, starting at Chillicothe Friday, Oct. 7, then at Jackson on Oct. 14.

Chillicothe came from behind to beat Miami Trace Friday in overtime, 35-28.

McClain (4-3 overall, 0-2 in the FAC) will host Jackson next Friday night.

Washington Blue Lion quarterback Troy Thompson releases the ball under pressure from McClain's Luke Dhume (27) at Gardner Park Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

