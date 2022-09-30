McClain defeats WCH volleyball in five sets

The Washington Lady Lions hosted the McClain Lady Tigers on Thursday in an exciting match up between the two FAC foes. McClain would ultimately come out on top in five sets, 3-2.

Washington started out strong, winning the first set 25-12.

McClain responded by winning the next two sets, 25-19 and 25-17, to take a 2-1 lead.

Washington battled back and won set number four, 25-16.

The fifth and final set was back and forth with both teams exchanging leads, but McClain was victorious in the end, 15-10.

Statistically for Washington, Madison Haithcock had a remarkable nine aces.

Isabel Fernandez and Kierstyn Mitchell each had two aces, and Maggi Wall had one.

Calleigh Wead-Salmi led the team with 15 kills. Natalie Truex had eight kills, Fernandez had six, Megan Sever and Allie Mongold had two, and Haithcock and Wall had one kill each.

Mongold led the Lady Lions with 30 set assists, while Wall, Mitchell, Fernandez, and Haithcock each had one. Wall led Washington with 29 digs. Jaricka Mick had 10, Mitchell had nine, Aysha Haney had eight, Haithcock and Mongold had five, Wead-Salmi had four, Truex had two and Fernandez had one.

Washington (1-14 overall, 0-8 FAC) hosts Hillsboro on Tuesday. Junior-varsity matches start at 5:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.

Jaricka Mick digs out a serve for Washington during their game against McClain on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Also pictured for the Lady Lions is Maggi Wall. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Jaricka-Mick-Maggi-Wall.jpg Jaricka Mick digs out a serve for Washington during their game against McClain on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Also pictured for the Lady Lions is Maggi Wall. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald