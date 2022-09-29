MT volleyball beats Hillsboro, now 7-0 in FAC

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace High School volleyball team visited Hillsboro High School (located south of the Highland County seat) for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The Lady Panthers won the match in three sets: 25-13, 25-17, 25-23

Miami Trace improved to 7-0 in the FAC with the victory.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Addyson Butts had 17 kills and two solo blocks.

Courtney Carter had 12 kills, one solo block and two ace serves.

Sophia Parsons had eight kills and four solo blocks and Gracey Ferguson had 42 set assists.

Miami Trace will play at Clinton-Massie Saturday at 10 a.m.