Jackson tops Lady Lions, 3-0

The Washington High School volleyball teams hosted a Frontier Athletic Conference match with Jackson Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Jackson won the varsity match, three sets to none.

Scores of the sets were: 25-19, 25-22 and 25-21.

The first two sets were especially close, with much back and forth between the two squads.

The score was tied in the first set 14 times and in the second set, it was tied 15 times.

Washington led late in the first set, 19-18.

The Lady Lions led 21-20 in the second set.

In the third set, Washington jumped out to a 10-0 lead, only to see Jackson rally.

The set was tied at 12, 15 and 17. Washington’s last lead was at 15-14.

For Washington, Calliegh Wead-Salmi led with 11 kills. Megan Sever had four kills.

Allie Mongold led with 22 set assists.

Maggi Wall led in digs with 20 and Kierstyn Mitchell had 18.

In the j-v match, Washington won in three sets, 25-17, 22-25 and 25-20.

“We just played a lot of back and forth ball,” Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley. “A lot of stuff really didn’t fall our way.

“We get so into the moment that we’re not seeing the big picture,” DeAtley said. “At times when we were leading by five or six (points), it didn’t feel like we were leading. We didn’t have the energy that was focused on going out and making the good plays that we needed to execute.

“We struggled on the front row just putting balls down,” DeAtley said. “They’ve got a great defender back there. Their libero is an awesome libero. We weren’t swinging tough and finding the holes.

“We started having some energy a little too late (in the match),” DeAtley said.

Washington (1-13 overall, 0-7 FAC) hosts McClain Thursday and will host Hillsboro Tuesday. Junior-varsity matches start at 5:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.

Calliegh Wead-Salmi hits the return for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Washington High School. Also pictured for Washington is Allie Mongold. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Calleigh-Wead-Salmi-vs-Jackson-vball-9-27-2022-take-2.jpg Calliegh Wead-Salmi hits the return for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Washington High School. Also pictured for Washington is Allie Mongold. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald