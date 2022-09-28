Washington soccer falls to Jackson, 6-0

The Washington Lady Lion soccer team hosted the visiting Jackson Ironladies on Tuesday, Sept. 27 for a Frontier Athletic Conference match up. A good-sized crowd braved the weather for this contest, most covered in blankets.

The first half saw Jackson with several shots on goal, but a strong defensive effort and multiple saves from Washington goalie Calee Ellars kept them out of the scoring column for much of it. That changed with just under seven minutes to go in the half, when a Jackson midfielder struck one by Ellars to give them a 1-0 lead. Jackson would score another goal just four minutes later to extend the lead to 2-0, which was the halftime score.

The Ironladies started the second half with three goals in the first twelve minutes, pushing the lead to 5-0. About 12 minutes later, Jackson would score the final goal of the evening, making the final score: Jackson 6, Washington 0.

Washington falls to 2-8-1 with the loss, and 0-7 in FAC play. The Lady Lions are back in action on Thursday, Sept. 29 at home against McClain.

Washington freshman Kaylee Scott splits two Jackson defenders during the game played on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Washington High School. The Lady Lions would lose this contest by a score of 6-0. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Kaylee-Scott.jpg Washington freshman Kaylee Scott splits two Jackson defenders during the game played on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Washington High School. The Lady Lions would lose this contest by a score of 6-0. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald