Blue Lion golf places 7th at Sectionals

CHILLICOTHE — It was not the result the Blue Lions were aiming for at the Division II Sectional golf tournament at the Chillicothe Jaycees course Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The top five teams and top five individuals not on one of those teams get to move on to the District tournament to be held at Crown Hill Golf Club (just outside Williamsport) on Oct. 5.

Washington placed seventh overall with a team score of 368.

Fairfield Union won the Sectional with a team total of 319.

Circleville was second with a 338, followed by Sheridan, 345; Unioto, 349 and Warren, 360.

Stanley Viny of Alexander (84), Grant Cline of Logan Elm (85), Jon Grondolsky Jr (85), David Edwards of McClain (86) and Graham Williams of Logan Elm (87) advanced to the District as individuals.

For the Blue Lions, Will Miller tied for 26th place out of 77 total competitors with a 91.

John Wall and Luke Crabtree tied for 28th with a 92; Garrett Wahl shot a 93, tying for 33rd place and Logan Clevenger tied for 59th place with a score of 107.

Co-medalists were Ty Fisher of Fairfield Union and Charlie Lewis of Unioto, each with a 77.

“It’s obviously not the outcome we were looking for after a really successful season, but that is golf,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “We played probably the worst golf we’ve played all year and still only missed making Districts by eight shots. Eight shots, when counting four scores is a couple of shots from each player, which over 18 holes isn’t much. It’s a missed short putt here, or a bad chip there.

“We talked about being mentally tough and not making excuses about the conditions, and I felt like guys battled for the most part,” Bartruff said.

Washington has everyone returning and will be well-positioned to make a run at a fourth consecutive Frontier Athletic Conference championship in 2023.

“We have the same team back next year so hopefully this will be a learning experience,” Bartruff said. “I want to thank all my guys for all their hard work and effort this season. I also want to thank all the parents, and grandparents that came to our matches. We have a great following and support for our young men.”

Miami Trace and Hillsboro are Division I in boys golf. Miami Trace will play in the Southwest District Sectional tournament at Reid Park in Springfield on Tuesday and Hillsboro will play at Yankee Trace in Dayton on Monday.

The Washington and Miami Trace girls golf teams are both in Division I (as is Hillsboro) and will play in the Southwest District Sectional tournament at Pipestone Golf Course in Dayton Thursday, Oct. 6.

Other team scores from the Chillicothe Sectional

Logan Elm, 6th, 364; Zane Trace, 8th, 368; Alexander, 9th, 371; Eastern, 10th, 373; New Lexington, 11th, 381; Westfall, 12th, 382; McClain, 13th, 411; Vinton County, 14th, 427; Meigs, 15th, 461; River Valley, 16th, 470.

Other scores for McClain

Robbie Wise, 90; Jeremy Webb, 117; Leland Ewry, 118.

Washington junior John Wall hits a tee shot during the DII SE Sectional golf tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Wall would go on to shoot a 92 for the day. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Washington junior Luke Crabtree tees off a hole number one during the DII SE Sectional golf tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Crabtree ended up shooting a 92 for the day. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos