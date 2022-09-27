Blue Lion golf finishes 7th at Sectional tournament

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion boys golf team competed in the Division II Sectional golf tournament Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Jaycee Public Golf Course in Chillicothe. A total of 16 teams participated in this event, with the top five teams advancing to District play along with the top five individuals who were not on a District-qualifying team.

Washington finished tied for 7th out of 16 teams with a team score of 368. Fairfield Union won the Sectional with a team score of 319. The Blue Lions were also not able to qualify any individuals for District play, ending the 2022 season for the young men.

Will Miller led Washington with a 91, which was good enough for 26th overall as an individual. Luke Crabtree and John Wall tied for 28th individually with a score of 92. Garrett Wahl was 33rd with a 93, and Logan Clevenger was 59th with a 107.

Check out the Record-Herald later this week for photos from Tuesday’s event.