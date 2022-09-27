FCS soccer notches pair of wins

The Fayette Christian boys Crusaders soccer team picked up two big wins recently at home after being off for almost two weeks.

On Monday, Sept. 19, FCS defeated Dayton Christian Temple, 10-3.

The Crusaders played Dayton on Sept. 6 in Dayton, winning that match, 7-1.

In the Sept. 19 contest, Brady Bumpus led the way with a hat trick scoring twice in the first half of play before adding his third goal about halfway into the second half of action.

Gage McDaniel and Luke Crichton both added two goals each in the contest. Nate Crichton, Luke Wright and Aaron Barker each scored one goal.

The Crusaders, who are showing much more aggressiveness on the offensive end, attempted 32 shots on goal that kept Tigers’ goalie Logan Farley busy all night.

The Tigers were held to a dozen shots on goals and finally scored three times in the last 10 minutes of the contest with Carter Blankenship scoring twice and Prince Makuma once.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Fayette Christian School defeated Columbus High Street Christian, 6-0.

A Jake Crichton hat trick and a new nickname for the defense were highlights of the Sept. 20 game.

Jake hit the game first goal at the 23-minute mark as the Crusaders grabbed a lead that was never challenged. He added two more scores in the latter half of the second period.

Nate Crichton, Caleb Bauman and Brady Bumpus all added a goal each as the Crusaders jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead.

Michael “The Stat Man” Granger nicknamed the defensive unit of Brady Bumpus, Caleb Bauman, Toby Butcher and Aaron Barker ‘The Killer Bs’ during the broadcast as they at times were a big part of the unit that pitched a shut out along with goalie Justin Wines.