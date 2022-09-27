FCS Lady Crusaders lose to home to Lebanon

A new opponent on the Fayette Christian School schedule this season, from Lebanon Christian, came to Fayette County and left with a 3-0 sweep over the Fayette Christian School Lady Crusaders Sept. 16.

Lebanon jumped ahead right away on the local squad that was entering with a four-game winning streak after losing at home to Hillsboro Christian during the first week of the season.

Lebanon won the sets by 25-4, 25-20 and 25-19 scores.

Crusaders had difficulty through the night setting up for power kills which become one of their trademark styles of play plus lack of forcing the Lebanon team into serving errors.

According to stats from Michael “The Stat Man” Granger, the Crusaders had only 12 total kills in the three sets…that number is usually how many they would get in just one set.

The Lady Crusaders battled back in the second and third sets with numerous digs to keep volleys going but Lebanon defensively would turn those into points for their squad.

Fayette Christian was led by Letisha Knepp who had 17 digs. Hannah Fuller had 11, Keziah Knepp had nine digs, Louisa Epifano had eight and Shelby Bumpus with five.

Raleigh Toill was able to get two of the team’s three ace serves. Stats showed only three assists as again Lebanon kept the local unit off balance most of the night.

In the Junior High contest, the Lady Crusaders dropped their first match of the year losing 2-1.

After winning the first set with a 25-21 score, Lebanon came back with a 25-23 and 25-17 set wins.

The varsity team is 4-2 for season and the middle school is 5-1.