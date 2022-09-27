MTMS girls win Ross SE cc meet

The Miami Trace Middle School girls team won another cross country meet Saturday, Sept. 17.

This time it was the Aaron Reed Memorial Invitational held at Southeastern High School near Chillicothe.

Miami Trace scored 42 placement points to finish at the top of the field.

West Union was second with 47 points.

Karleigh Cooper placed sixth in 15:10.74 and Alyvia Atkinson was seventh in 15:14.72.

Anna Tackage of Washington was the first runner on her team to finish. She placed 26th in 16:57.56.

The Washington Middle School boys team placed third out of eight teams with 82 placement points.

South Webster won with 60 points, followed by Fairfield with 62 points.

Wyatt Putney placed eighth for Washington in 13:28.68. Caden Dossenbach was ninth in 13:30.37.

Miami Trace’s Gabrial Carson was 44th in 14:45.76.

Miami Trace was seventh in the high school boys meet with 200 placement points.

Washington was 14th with 346 points.

Whiteoak won with 53 points, followed by Chillicothe with 61 points.

McClain was 12th with 331 points.

Max Trimble was the top Miami Trace runner, placing 46th out of 135 runners with a time of 21:09.38. Aiden Johnson was 49th in 21:30.52.

Trace Bartruff of Washington was 61st in 22:10.29.

Landen Eyre of Whiteoak won in a time of 16:20.73.

Miami Trace placed sixth out of 12 teams in the high school girls race with 164 placement points.

River Valley won with 64 points, edging Chillicothe (65).

Neither Miami Trace nor Washington had enough runners to post a team result in the high school girls race.

Miami Trace’s Kaelin Pfeifer placed eighth in 22:28.04.

Kayli Merritt of Washington was 30th in 25:24.24.

Marie Souther of Zane Trace won in 20:35.29.

Miami Trace and Washington middle school girls results

Karleigh Cooper, MT, 6th, 15:10.74; Alyvia Atkinson, MT, 7th, 15:14.72; Karlee Johnson, MT, 17th, 16:14.00; Tori Peterson, MT, 19th, 16:25.61; Cailin Johnson, MT, 20th, 16:26.01; Paige Fitzgerald, MT, 25th, 16:48.63; Anna Tackage, W, 26th, 16:57.56; Nora Morrison, MT, 31st, 17:41.31; Addison Weaver, W, 36th, 18:44.84; Katlyn Burns, MT, 38th, 19:09.86; Emily Parsley, MT, 39th, 19:16.51; Jayda Jones, MT, 47th, 20:41.44; Brenna Sword, MT, 50th, 20:56.74; Tanzyn Laymon, MT, 51st, 20:58.82; Kielyn Daugherty, MT, 57th, 22:39.02

Middle school girls team results

Miami Trace, 1st, 42; West Union, 2nd, 47; Huntington, 3rd, 65; Whiteoak, 4th, 99; Piketon, 5th, 105

Washington and Miami Trace middle school boys results

Wyatt Putney, W, 8th, 13:28.68; Caden Dossenbach, W, 9th, 13:30.37; Channing Wightman,W, 21st, 14:08.05; Ethan Miteff, W, 34th, 15:12.89; Caleb Atkinson, W, 42nd, 15:31.48; Gabrial Carson, MT, 45th, 15:45.76; Gabe Roush, W, 50th, 16:09.61; Colton Osborne, W, 65th, 19:28.04; Kaden Batson, MT, 67th, 19:37.92; Zach Brobeck, W, 73rd, 27:25.53

Middle school boys team results

South Webster, 1st, 60; Fairfield, 2nd, 62; Washington, 3rd, 82; West Union, 4th, 105; North Adams, 5th, 113; Paint Valley, 6th, 122; Huntington, 7th, 139; Adena, 8th, 152

Washington and Miami Trace high school girls results

Kaelin Pfeifer, MT, 8th, 22:28.04; Kamika Bennett, MT, 18th, 23:49.09 Ava Shull, MT, 28th, 25:14.70; Kayli Merritt, W, 30th, 25:24.24; Bella DeBruin, MT, 57th, 28:01.61; Mackayla Cartmell, W, 61st, 28:14.76; Kaylee Boehm, W, 81st, 31:29.81; Leah Marine, W, 90th, 33:17.41; K’Lynn Cornell, MT, 84th, 35:09.32; Hunter Johnson, MT, 98th, 39:42.59

High school girls team results

River Valley, 1st, 64; Chillicothe, 2nd, 65; Zane Trace, 3rd, 104; North Adams, 4th, 141; Huntington, 5th, 148; Miami Trace, 6th, 164; West Union, 7th, 173; Paint Valley, 8th, 188; South Webster, 9th, 188; Wellston, 10th, 228; McClain, 11th, 243; Fairfield, 12th, 261

Miami Trace and Washington high school boys results

Max Trimble, MT, 46th, 21:09.38; Aiden Johnson, MT, 49th, 21:30.52; Joshua Lewis, MT, 52nd, 21:43.87; Justin Everhart, MT, 54th, 21:50.82; Garrett Carson, MT, 58th, 22:01.05; Trace Bartruff, W, 61st, 22:10.29; Justin Robinson, MT, 66th, 22:23.84; Ian Roush, W, 84th, 23:23.33; Lyndon Phillips, MT, 88th, 23:36.88; T.J. Ooten, W, 97th, 24:34.91; Connor Hostetler, MT, 98th, 24:3871; Nathan Upthegrove, W, 101st, 24:58.35; Mason Conger, W, 117, 27:00.04; Blake Walker, W, 130th, 31:44.98; Landon St.Clair, MT, 132nd, 34:46.91; Caleb Bennett, MT, 133rd, 34:56.17

High school boys team results

Whiteoak, 1st, 53; Chillicothe, 2nd, 61; Fairfield, 3rd, 114; Manchester, 4th, 129; Huntington, 5th, 176; River Valley, 6th, 198; Miami Trace, 7th, 200; South Webster, 8th, 209; Adena, 9th, 226; Zane Trace, 10th, 229; West Union, 11th, 261; McClain, 12th, 331; Wellston, 13th, 333; Washington, 14th, 346

The Miami Trace Middle School girls cross country team following their win of the Aaron Reed Memorial Invitational at Southeastern High School Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (front, l-r); Brenna Sword, Jayda Jones, Karleigh Cooper, Kami Kulin, Paige Fitzgerald; (back, l-r); Nora Morrison, Katlin Burns, Karlee Johnson, Tanzyn Laymon (Emily Parsley), Kielyn Daughtery (Alyvia Atkinson), Cailin Johnson and Tori Peterson. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_MT-MS-girls-cc-team-wins-Ross-SE-meet.jpg The Miami Trace Middle School girls cross country team following their win of the Aaron Reed Memorial Invitational at Southeastern High School Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (front, l-r); Brenna Sword, Jayda Jones, Karleigh Cooper, Kami Kulin, Paige Fitzgerald; (back, l-r); Nora Morrison, Katlin Burns, Karlee Johnson, Tanzyn Laymon (Emily Parsley), Kielyn Daughtery (Alyvia Atkinson), Cailin Johnson and Tori Peterson. Courtesy photo