Washington tennis falls to Unioto and Jackson

The Washington High School tennis team hosted Unioto on Sept. 14 and traveled to Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference match on Sept. 15.
Washington lost to Unioto, three courts to two.
At first singles, Addy Newsome lost 0-6, 2-6.
At second singles, Sofia Siscoe fell, 1-6, 2-6.
Ellie Racine won at third singles, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)
At first doubles, Abby Rose and Tristan Hammock lost 0-6, 1-6.
Kate Bailey and Jillian Frederick won their second doubles match, 6-4, 6-1.
Washington lost at Jackson, three courts to two.
Addy Newsome lost to Natalie Malone at first singles, 3-6, 0-6.
At second singles, Sofia Siscoe lost to Skylar Hatfield, 2-6, 2-6.
Ellie Racine lost to Alex Bautista at third singles, 2-6, 1-6.
Both doubles teams won for Washington.
Abby Wilson and Tristan Hammock beat Lacey Houser and Lauren Carper, 6-1, 6-1 at first doubles.
At second doubles, Abby Rose and Kate Bailey defeated Josie Waugh and Mya Dummitt, 6-1, 6-3.