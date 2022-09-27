Washington tennis falls to Unioto and Jackson

The Washington High School tennis team hosted Unioto on Sept. 14 and traveled to Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference match on Sept. 15.

Washington lost to Unioto, three courts to two.

At first singles, Addy Newsome lost 0-6, 2-6.

At second singles, Sofia Siscoe fell, 1-6, 2-6.

Ellie Racine won at third singles, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

At first doubles, Abby Rose and Tristan Hammock lost 0-6, 1-6.

Kate Bailey and Jillian Frederick won their second doubles match, 6-4, 6-1.

Washington lost at Jackson, three courts to two.

Addy Newsome lost to Natalie Malone at first singles, 3-6, 0-6.

At second singles, Sofia Siscoe lost to Skylar Hatfield, 2-6, 2-6.

Ellie Racine lost to Alex Bautista at third singles, 2-6, 1-6.

Both doubles teams won for Washington.

Abby Wilson and Tristan Hammock beat Lacey Houser and Lauren Carper, 6-1, 6-1 at first doubles.

At second doubles, Abby Rose and Kate Bailey defeated Josie Waugh and Mya Dummitt, 6-1, 6-3.