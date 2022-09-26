Miami Trace tennis beat Blue Lions, 3-2

The Miami Trace girls tennis team played a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Gardner Park against Washington Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Miami Trace won the match, three courts to two.

Miami Trace won the three singles courts and Washington won both varsity doubles matches.

At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs beat Addy Newsome, 6-0, 6-2.

At second singles, Jenna Goddard defeated Sofia Siscoe, 6-1, 7-5.

Caitlin Davis won at third singles, 6-0, 6-2 over Ellie Racine.

At first doubles, Abby Wilson and Tristan Hammock beat Raelin Pepper and Jacinta Pettit, 6-3, 6-4.

In the second doubles match, Abby Rose and Kate Bailey defeated Audrie Musser and Maddie Frye, 6-2, 6-0.

There were three j-v matches with Washington winning two.

Jillian Frederick and Sam Dallmayer beat Allie Stoughton and Libby Johnson, 8-3.

Adyson Bartruff and Mikhaylee Ragland defeated Abbie Steele and Laine Holstein, 8-6.

Kiki Kulin and Isabel Gilpen beat Siddhi Patel and Annabelle Swank, 6-5.

Miami Trace’s Brooklyn Riggs in action at first singles at Gardner Park Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Brooklyn-Riggs-MT-10us-9-20-2022.jpg Miami Trace’s Brooklyn Riggs in action at first singles at Gardner Park Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Washington’s Tristan Hammock sets for a return during a first doubles match against Miami Trace Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Tristan-Hammock-WHS-10us-9-20-2022.jpg Washington’s Tristan Hammock sets for a return during a first doubles match against Miami Trace Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Maddie Frye of Miami Trace makes the play during a second doubles match against Washington at Gardner Park Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Maddie-Frye-MT-10us-9-20-2022.jpg Maddie Frye of Miami Trace makes the play during a second doubles match against Washington at Gardner Park Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Washington’s Kate Bailey plays the shot during a second doubles match against Miami Trace Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at Gardner Park.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Kate-Bailey-WHS-10us-9-20-2022.jpg Washington’s Kate Bailey plays the shot during a second doubles match against Miami Trace Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at Gardner Park.

Miami Trace’s Jenna Goddard moves in to make the volley during a second singles match against Washington at Gardner Park Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Jenna-Goddard-MT-10us-9-20-2022.jpg Miami Trace’s Jenna Goddard moves in to make the volley during a second singles match against Washington at Gardner Park Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Washington’s Abby Wilson reaches out for the return during a first doubles match with Miami Trace at Gardner Park Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.