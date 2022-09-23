High School Football Scores

Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Bainbridge Paint Valley 42, Piketon 8
Beaver Eastern 24, Portsmouth Sciotoville 8
Bellbrook 43, Waynesville 29
Bellefontaine 19, New Carlisle Tecumseh 16
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 44, Lewistown Indian Lake 7
Bidwell River Valley 42, Wellston 22
Bishop Watterson 42, Cols. St. Charles 0
Bloom-Carroll 49, Baltimore Liberty Union 14
Cambridge 25, Martins Ferry 18
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41, Bishop Ready 7
Centerburg 47, Cardington-Lincoln 14
Chardon 35, Chagrin Falls Kenston 18
Chardon NDCL 46, E. Liverpool 0
Chillicothe 50, Greenfield McClain 14
Chillicothe Huntington 36, Southeastern 0
Chillicothe Unioto 42, Frankfort Adena 0
Cin. Clark Montessori 40, Hamilton New Miami 14
Cin. Colerain 22, Cin. Oak Hills 17
Cin. Country Day 10, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 6
Cin. Elder 42, Cin. St. Xavier 10
Cin. Hughes 40, Cin. Aiken 8
Cin. Moeller 47, Cin. La Salle 14
Cin. Summit Country Day 21, Cin. N. College Hill 0
Cin. Winton Woods 62, Cin. Anderson 31
Cin. Wyoming 41, Cin. Deer Park 0
Circleville 50, Amanda-Clearcreek 19
Circleville Logan Elm 35, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42, Goshen 0
Cle. Glenville 40, Cle. Rhodes 0
Cle. John Adams 26, Cle. JFK 22
Cle. John Marshall 44, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Cle. VASJ 34, Cle. Collinwood 6
Coldwater 49, Rockford Parkway 0
Collins Western Reserve 31, Ashland Mapleton 0
Cols. DeSales 7, Bishop Hartley 2
Cols. Eastmoor 43, West 0
Cols. Linden-McKinley 40, Cols. Centennial 8
Cols. Upper Arlington 29, Hilliard Bradley 0
Columbia Station Columbia 41, Lorain Clearview 21
Columbus Grove 23, Leipsic 0
Copley 54, Cuyahoga Falls 14
Cory-Rawson 34, N. Baltimore 0
Creston Norwayne 68, Rittman 7
Crown City S. Gallia 59, Belpre 3
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 22, Navarre Fairless 20
Danville 19, Loudonville 7
DeGraff Riverside 42, Troy Christian 0
Defiance 31, Elida 14
Defiance Ayersville 37, Hicksville 6
Defiance Tinora 13, Haviland Wayne Trace 6
Delaware Hayes 21, Worthington Kilbourne 17
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38, Lewis Center Olentangy 0
Delphos Jefferson 48, Ada 21
Delphos St. John’s 41, Anna 13
Dola Hardin Northern 41, Marion Elgin 35
Dresden Tri-Valley 42, McConnelsville Morgan 21
Dublin Coffman 14, Powell Olentangy Liberty 9
Dublin Jerome 24, Thomas Worthington 21
Eaton 35, Middletown Madison Senior 0
Edgerton 48, Paulding 0
Elyria Cath. 42, Fairview 7
Fairfield Christian 55, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 17
Findlay Liberty-Benton 45, Van Buren 0
Franklin 27, Day. Oakwood 14
Franklin Furnace Green 21, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0
Fredericktown 22, Galion Northmor 15
Ft. Loramie 42, Edon 7
Gahanna Lincoln 56, Galloway Westland 7
Galion 34, Shelby 27
Garfield Hts. 16, Shaker Hts. 10
Garfield Hts. Trinity 14, Independence 13
Garrettsville Garfield 54, Warren Champion 14
Geneva 42, Orange 0
Genoa Area 42, Fostoria 7
Germantown Valley View 28, Brookville 14
Glouster Trimble 28, Racine Southern 22
Greenville 34, W. Carrollton 8
Greenwich S. Cent. 28, Monroeville 21
Grove City Cent. Crossing 28, Lancaster 7
Grove City Christian 49, Zanesville Rosecrans 6
Groveport-Madison 20, Reynoldsburg 19
Hannibal River 49, Bridgeport 8
Hanoverton United 47, Columbiana 7
Harrod Allen E. 58, Spencerville 14
Heath 42, Hebron Lakewood 6
Hilliard Davidson 14, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7
Holland Springfield 27, Sylvania Northview 6
Huber Hts. Wayne 44, Beavercreek 7
Hudson 45, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0
Huron 66, Willard 35
Ironton 62, Chesapeake 0
Ironton Rock Hill 21, S. Point 7
Jackson 49, Miami Trace 28
Jamestown Greeneview 39, S. Charleston SE 8
Jefferson Area 25, Hubbard 13
Jeromesville Hillsdale 27, Dalton 12
Kettering Alter 28, Cin. McNicholas 7
Kettering Fairmont 24, Springfield 21
Kings Mills Kings 34, Cin. West Clermont 14
Kirtland 38, Chagrin Falls 6
Lebanon 45, Cin. Turpin 14
Liberty Center 42, Swanton 0
Lima Cent. Cath. 31, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 8
Linsly, W.Va. 41, Beverly Ft. Frye 38
Lisbon Beaver 62, Oak Glen, W.Va. 0
Lisbon David Anderson 34, E. Palestine 0
Lockland 36, Miami Valley Christian Academy 12
Lodi Cloverleaf 42, Streetsboro 27
Logan 35, Athens 13
London 49, Plain City Jonathan Alder 21
Loveland 45, Cin. Walnut Hills 7
Lowellville 50, Atwater Waterloo 26
Lucasville Valley 35, Oak Hill 7
Marysville 19, Hilliard Darby 14
McArthur Vinton County 48, Albany Alexander 14
McDermott Scioto NW 48, Portsmouth Notre Dame 18
Monroe 32, Carlisle 14
Mt. Orab Western Brown 36, New Richmond 20
Napoleon 47, Maumee 7
Nelsonville-York 35, Pomeroy Meigs 0
New Albany 45, Grove City 21
New Concord John Glenn 28, Byesville Meadowbrook 14
New Philadelphia 44, Mt. Vernon 6
Newark Licking Valley 33, Zanesville 7
Pickerington Cent. 35, Newark 6
Piqua 63, Fairborn 0
Portsmouth 43, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 42
Portsmouth W. 49, Waverly 42
South 32, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0
Spring. Cath. Cent. 42, London Madison Plains 7
Spring. NE 49, W. Jefferson 13
Spring. Shawnee 17, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
Springboro 21, Centerville 17
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 30, Norwood 7
Thornville Sheridan 53, Warsaw River View 14
Troy 25, Sidney 7
Urbana 42, St. Paris Graham 7
Washington C.H. 42, Hillsboro 0
Westerville Cent. 42, Pickerington N. 15
Westerville S. 35, Westerville N. 14
Wheelersburg 42, Minford 0
Whitehall-Yearling 27, Cols. Bexley 13
Xenia 27, Tipp City Tippecanoe 22
Zanesville W. Muskingum 14, Zanesville Maysville 7