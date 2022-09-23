Posted on by

High School Football Scores


Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Bainbridge Paint Valley 42, Piketon 8

Beaver Eastern 24, Portsmouth Sciotoville 8

Bellbrook 43, Waynesville 29

Bellefontaine 19, New Carlisle Tecumseh 16

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 44, Lewistown Indian Lake 7

Bidwell River Valley 42, Wellston 22

Bishop Watterson 42, Cols. St. Charles 0

Bloom-Carroll 49, Baltimore Liberty Union 14

Cambridge 25, Martins Ferry 18

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41, Bishop Ready 7

Centerburg 47, Cardington-Lincoln 14

Chardon 35, Chagrin Falls Kenston 18

Chardon NDCL 46, E. Liverpool 0

Chillicothe 50, Greenfield McClain 14

Chillicothe Huntington 36, Southeastern 0

Chillicothe Unioto 42, Frankfort Adena 0

Cin. Clark Montessori 40, Hamilton New Miami 14

Cin. Colerain 22, Cin. Oak Hills 17

Cin. Country Day 10, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 6

Cin. Elder 42, Cin. St. Xavier 10

Cin. Hughes 40, Cin. Aiken 8

Cin. Moeller 47, Cin. La Salle 14

Cin. Summit Country Day 21, Cin. N. College Hill 0

Cin. Winton Woods 62, Cin. Anderson 31

Cin. Wyoming 41, Cin. Deer Park 0

Circleville 50, Amanda-Clearcreek 19

Circleville Logan Elm 35, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42, Goshen 0

Cle. Glenville 40, Cle. Rhodes 0

Cle. John Adams 26, Cle. JFK 22

Cle. John Marshall 44, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Cle. VASJ 34, Cle. Collinwood 6

Coldwater 49, Rockford Parkway 0

Collins Western Reserve 31, Ashland Mapleton 0

Cols. DeSales 7, Bishop Hartley 2

Cols. Eastmoor 43, West 0

Cols. Linden-McKinley 40, Cols. Centennial 8

Cols. Upper Arlington 29, Hilliard Bradley 0

Columbia Station Columbia 41, Lorain Clearview 21

Columbus Grove 23, Leipsic 0

Copley 54, Cuyahoga Falls 14

Cory-Rawson 34, N. Baltimore 0

Creston Norwayne 68, Rittman 7

Crown City S. Gallia 59, Belpre 3

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 22, Navarre Fairless 20

Danville 19, Loudonville 7

DeGraff Riverside 42, Troy Christian 0

Defiance 31, Elida 14

Defiance Ayersville 37, Hicksville 6

Defiance Tinora 13, Haviland Wayne Trace 6

Delaware Hayes 21, Worthington Kilbourne 17

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38, Lewis Center Olentangy 0

Delphos Jefferson 48, Ada 21

Delphos St. John’s 41, Anna 13

Dola Hardin Northern 41, Marion Elgin 35

Dresden Tri-Valley 42, McConnelsville Morgan 21

Dublin Coffman 14, Powell Olentangy Liberty 9

Dublin Jerome 24, Thomas Worthington 21

Eaton 35, Middletown Madison Senior 0

Edgerton 48, Paulding 0

Elyria Cath. 42, Fairview 7

Fairfield Christian 55, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 17

Findlay Liberty-Benton 45, Van Buren 0

Franklin 27, Day. Oakwood 14

Franklin Furnace Green 21, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0

Fredericktown 22, Galion Northmor 15

Ft. Loramie 42, Edon 7

Gahanna Lincoln 56, Galloway Westland 7

Galion 34, Shelby 27

Garfield Hts. 16, Shaker Hts. 10

Garfield Hts. Trinity 14, Independence 13

Garrettsville Garfield 54, Warren Champion 14

Geneva 42, Orange 0

Genoa Area 42, Fostoria 7

Germantown Valley View 28, Brookville 14

Glouster Trimble 28, Racine Southern 22

Greenville 34, W. Carrollton 8

Greenwich S. Cent. 28, Monroeville 21

Grove City Cent. Crossing 28, Lancaster 7

Grove City Christian 49, Zanesville Rosecrans 6

Groveport-Madison 20, Reynoldsburg 19

Hannibal River 49, Bridgeport 8

Hanoverton United 47, Columbiana 7

Harrod Allen E. 58, Spencerville 14

Heath 42, Hebron Lakewood 6

Hilliard Davidson 14, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7

Holland Springfield 27, Sylvania Northview 6

Huber Hts. Wayne 44, Beavercreek 7

Hudson 45, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0

Huron 66, Willard 35

Ironton 62, Chesapeake 0

Ironton Rock Hill 21, S. Point 7

Jackson 49, Miami Trace 28

Jamestown Greeneview 39, S. Charleston SE 8

Jefferson Area 25, Hubbard 13

Jeromesville Hillsdale 27, Dalton 12

Kettering Alter 28, Cin. McNicholas 7

Kettering Fairmont 24, Springfield 21

Kings Mills Kings 34, Cin. West Clermont 14

Kirtland 38, Chagrin Falls 6

Lebanon 45, Cin. Turpin 14

Liberty Center 42, Swanton 0

Lima Cent. Cath. 31, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 8

Linsly, W.Va. 41, Beverly Ft. Frye 38

Lisbon Beaver 62, Oak Glen, W.Va. 0

Lisbon David Anderson 34, E. Palestine 0

Lockland 36, Miami Valley Christian Academy 12

Lodi Cloverleaf 42, Streetsboro 27

Logan 35, Athens 13

London 49, Plain City Jonathan Alder 21

Loveland 45, Cin. Walnut Hills 7

Lowellville 50, Atwater Waterloo 26

Lucasville Valley 35, Oak Hill 7

Marysville 19, Hilliard Darby 14

McArthur Vinton County 48, Albany Alexander 14

McDermott Scioto NW 48, Portsmouth Notre Dame 18

Monroe 32, Carlisle 14

Mt. Orab Western Brown 36, New Richmond 20

Napoleon 47, Maumee 7

Nelsonville-York 35, Pomeroy Meigs 0

New Albany 45, Grove City 21

New Concord John Glenn 28, Byesville Meadowbrook 14

New Philadelphia 44, Mt. Vernon 6

Newark Licking Valley 33, Zanesville 7

Pickerington Cent. 35, Newark 6

Piqua 63, Fairborn 0

Portsmouth 43, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 42

Portsmouth W. 49, Waverly 42

South 32, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0

Spring. Cath. Cent. 42, London Madison Plains 7

Spring. NE 49, W. Jefferson 13

Spring. Shawnee 17, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

Springboro 21, Centerville 17

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 30, Norwood 7

Thornville Sheridan 53, Warsaw River View 14

Troy 25, Sidney 7

Urbana 42, St. Paris Graham 7

Washington C.H. 42, Hillsboro 0

Westerville Cent. 42, Pickerington N. 15

Westerville S. 35, Westerville N. 14

Wheelersburg 42, Minford 0

Whitehall-Yearling 27, Cols. Bexley 13

Xenia 27, Tipp City Tippecanoe 22

Zanesville W. Muskingum 14, Zanesville Maysville 7