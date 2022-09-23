Panthers fall to Ironmen of Jackson, 49-28

JACKSON — The Miami Trace Panthers began the Frontier Athletic Conference portion of the 2022 season when they visited Jackson High School to take on the defending FAC champion Ironmen.

The Panthers gave a valiant effort, trailing 35-28 in the fourth quarter.

The Ironmen scored two touchdowns in the last five minutes to get the win, 49-28.

Jackson held a 21-7 lead at the half.

Miami Trace’s first half touchdown was a pass from Trey Robinette to Garrett Guess, good for 61 yards and the 6:26 mark of the first quarter.

Zach Warnock’s kick was good.

The Panthers scored again at the 6:04 mark of the third quarter with a 5-yard run by Asher LeBeau. Warnock’s kick was good.

Jackson led 28-14 when Dillon Hyer scored on a 2-yard run with 1:18 to play in the third quarter. Warnock’s kick was true to make it 28-21, Jackson.

The Ironmen responded with a touchdown and extra point to make it 35-21.

The Panthers remained undaunted, hanging tough, scoring on a 13-yard run by LeBeau with 5:18 to play in the game to make it 35-28.

Jackson scored in response to go in front, 42-28.

One additional score on an interception return by Jackson in the waning seconds put the final at 49-28.

In other FAC games Friday, the Washington Blue Lions (5-1, 1-0) defeated Hillsboro (3-3, 0-1) 42-0 and the Chillicothe Cavaliers beat the McClain Tigers, 50-14.

The Cavaliers improved to 5-1 overall and McClain falls to 4-2.

Miami Trace will be on the road again next week, visiting Ohio’s first capitol to take on the Cavs.

McClain will visit Gardner Park to take on the Blue Lions.

Gaige Stuckey (15) is tackled during a non-conference game at home against Western Brown Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Other Panthers pictured include (l-r); Coledon May (4), Jake Manbevers (85) and Brady Sheets (56). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Gaige-Stuckey-vs-WBrown-9-16-2022.jpg Gaige Stuckey (15) is tackled during a non-conference game at home against Western Brown Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Other Panthers pictured include (l-r); Coledon May (4), Jake Manbevers (85) and Brady Sheets (56). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald