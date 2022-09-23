Panthers 7th and 8th football split with Jackson

High winds and lower temperatures were in the forecast for Miami Trace’s home junior high football contest against the visiting Jackson Ironmen on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The 7th grade game saw the Ironmen jump out to a 28-0 halftime lead.

Midway through the third quarter, Jackson punched in another touchdown to extend the lead to 36-0.

The Panthers were able to answer on the next drive on a touchdown run by Hayden Cornell. The two-point attempt was successful on a rush by quarterback Gabe Carson.

Jackson responded with another touchdown of their own, but the two-point try was no good, making it 42-8 Ironmen.

MT scored the final touchdown of the night, a touchdown run by Carson. He also ran in the two-point conversion, which made the final score: Jackson 42, Miami Trace 16.

This loss brings the Miami Trace 7th grade record to 1-1 in FAC play as they defeated Washington earlier this year.

The 8th grade contest saw a different outcome as the Panthers were able to defeat the Ironmen. This came largely due to a stellar performance from the MT offensive line, and an unbelievable night from running back Julian Baker in which he unofficially rushed for over 250 yards and amassed four rushing touchdowns. The Panther defense also forced several turnovers throughout the game, getting the ball back to the offense.

The scoring started with 2:48 remaining in the first quarter, as Baker broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run. The two-point try was successful on a pass from quarterback Gage Henry to wide receiver Evan Parsley, making it 8-0 MT.

With one second remaining in the first quarter, Jackson scored and converted the two-point try to tie the game at eight.

Midway through the second quarter, Baker found his way into the end zone again; this time on a 75-yard run. The two-point try was no good, leaving the score at 14-8 MT.

Just a few minutes later, Baker scampered into the end zone from 62 yards out, and the two-point conversion was good on a run by Alex Utera to make the score 22-8 MT.

Jackson had the ball late in the second quarter and were moving the ball before an interception from the Panther defense ended their threat to score. This left the halftime score Miami Trace 22, Jackson 8.

The Ironmen started the second half with the ball and were looking to close the gap, but the Panthers forced a fumble on the very first play of the second half that was recovered by Parsley.

Baker found the end zone for his fourth and final time on the next drive, this one from one yard out. He also converted the two-point conversion to extend it to a 30-8 lead.

The final score of the game came late in the fourth quarter, as Jackson converted on a 12-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the final score: Miami Trace 30, Jackson 14.

This win brings the Miami Trace 8th grade record to 2-0 in FAC play, as they also defeated Washington earlier in the season.

The Panthers are back in action on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at home against Chillicothe.

Panther 8th grade linebacker Dane Wilt (#52) strips the ball from an Ironmen receiver during the first quarter of their game on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Miami Trace would go on to defeat Jackson in this contest by a score of 30-14. Also pictured for Miami Trace is Julian Baker (#22). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace 7th grade running back Gage Bowers (#28) stiff arms a defender during the second half of their game against Jackson on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Jackson would go on to win this game, 42-16. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos