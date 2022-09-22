Powder Puff Champions: Class of 2023

The class of 2023 at Washington High School won the annual Powder Puff tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Gardner Park. Pictured (l-r); Coach Marlin Ellis, Natalie Woods, Madison Haithcock, Isabelle Fernandez, Kayli Merritt, Tristan Hammock, Allie Mongold (holding trophy), Jordan McCane, Morgan Cartwright, Coach Chris Chambers, Addison Chambers, and Megan Sever.

WHS freshman Megan Mongold carries the ball for her team in their game against the juniors on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The freshmen were defeated in this semifinal contest.

WHS junior Kierstyn Mitchell breaks a long run in her team’s semifinal contest against the freshmen on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. In pursuit is freshman Leah Marine. Mitchell helped the class of 2024 defeat the class of 2026 in this game.

WHS senior Morgan Cartwright takes the opening handoff in their semifinal match against the class of 2025 on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Sophomore Maggi Wall is pictured on defense. The seniors won this contest before ultimately defeating the class of 2024 to become this year’s Powder Puff champions.