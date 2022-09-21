Lady Cavs earn first FAC golf title

The 2022 Frontier Athletic Conference girls golf championship was held on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course. Chillicothe won the match comfortably with a team score of 372. Jackson was second on the day with a team score of 441, followed by Miami Trace at 502, Hillsboro at 504, McClain at 506, and Washington at 550.

Isabella Fischer of Chillicothe was the match medalist on Monday, shooting an 84. She was named the 2022 FAC Player of the Year. Julie Lemaster of Chillicothe came in second with an 89, followed by Aubrey Arnold of Jackson with a 94, Mikayla Spaulding of Chillicothe with a 99, Meryl Haller of Chillicothe with a 100, Emily Reeves of Miami Trace with a 103, and Hailey Phillips of Hillsboro with a 111. These ladies made up the 2022 All-FAC girls golf team.

Chillicothe finished league play with a record of 35-0. Jackson finished 28-6-1 on the season, Hillsboro finished 14-20-1, Miami Trace finished 14-21, McClain finished 14-21, and Washington finished 0-35.

For Washington, Faith Wynne led with a 119.

Other scores for Washington: Alyson Foster, 140; Gwen Duncan, 144; Tevyn Carter, 147; Claudia Fuller, 153.

Other scores for Miami Trace: Audrey Mullins, 123; Hannah Cummins, 130; Jordan Cockerill, 146.

Scores for McClain: Kaylin Sterling, 124; Jacolyn Bolender, 125; Abbie Lovett, 128; Cariann Todd, 132; MacKenzie Corbin, 142; Kate Barrett, 148.

Other scores for Hillsboro: Emma Yochum, 121; Kathryn Cluff, 122; Reagan Leeth, 160.

Addison Smith of Chillicothe had a score of 126.

Other scores for Jackson: Taylor Mullins, 112; Schuler Murray, 113; Alia Rippeth, 124; Katelyn Williams, 139; Sabella McCarty, 158.

2022 All-FAC Girls Golf Team – (l-r); Isabella Fischer, Chillicothe; Aubrey Arnold, Jackson; Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe; Meryl Haller, Chillicothe; Mikayla Spaulding, Chillicothe; Emily Reeves, Miami Trace, and Hillsboro girls golf head coach Carey McBride holding a picture of Hailey Phillips. Fischer was also the 2022 FAC Player of the Year. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_All-FAC-Girls-Golf.jpg 2022 All-FAC Girls Golf Team – (l-r); Isabella Fischer, Chillicothe; Aubrey Arnold, Jackson; Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe; Meryl Haller, Chillicothe; Mikayla Spaulding, Chillicothe; Emily Reeves, Miami Trace, and Hillsboro girls golf head coach Carey McBride holding a picture of Hailey Phillips. Fischer was also the 2022 FAC Player of the Year. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace sophomore, Emily Reeves, surveys the green before attempting a putt during the FAC championship match on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Reeves was named to the All-FAC golf team for 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Emily-Reeves-survey-Green.jpg Miami Trace sophomore, Emily Reeves, surveys the green before attempting a putt during the FAC championship match on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Reeves was named to the All-FAC golf team for 2022. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Washington freshman Faith Wynne tees off during the 2022 FAC championships on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at Hillsboro. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Washington-Faith-Wynne-FAC-championships.jpg Washington freshman Faith Wynne tees off during the 2022 FAC championships on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at Hillsboro. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos