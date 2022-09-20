Three in a row for Blue Lion golf

Miami Trace hosted the 2022 Frontier Athletic Conference boys golf league championship on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at The Greens Golf Course in Washington Court House. Washington won the match with a team score of 324, and were named FAC champions for the third year in a row. Washington finished league play with a record of 33-2.

Chillicothe shot a 334 which was good enough for second place on Tuesday, finishing with a record of 25-10. Miami Trace came in third with a team score of 354, finishing 23-12 on the year. Hillsboro was fourth with a 370, and their final record was 15-20 in FAC play. Jackson was fifth with a 380 and finished 8-27, while McClain was sixth with a score of 401, finishing 1-34 in the league.

Individually for Washington, Garrett Wahl tied for meet medalist with a score of 77. John Wall shot a 79, Will Miller shot an 82, Luke Crabtree shot an 86, Logan Clevenger shot a 97, and Shane Crago shot a 101.

Wall was named FAC Player of the Year.

Individually for Miami Trace, Cade Whitaker led the Panthers with an 82. Brady Armstrong shot an 84, Corbin Melvin shot an 89, Kaden Noble shot a 99, Jonah Goddard shot a 100, and Konner May shot a 105.

Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff spoke about the season thus far for the Blue Lions.

“I’m really proud of the boys. This is their third season in a row winning the FAC. Our boys have worked hard all year, they are all good students, and they are all respectful young men. Their parents should be very proud. Golf isn’t necessarily a physically demanding sport, but it is a very mentally taxing game. We’ve had a few players that have had their struggles throughout the season, but we just try to get them to keep plugging along and handle adversity with some class and integrity. The top of our lineup is really solid and that shows with having the Player of the Year and two other first teamers. Our 5 and 6 men are only sophomores and they both have the potential to be nice players.”

He finished, “Next up is Sectionals at Jaycees on Sept 27. Our goal is to advance to Districts again as a team. Lastly, I’d like to thank The Greens of Fayette County for all their support of high school golf and allowing us to practice and play matches during the season, it’s a blessing to have what we have so close.”

Scores for Chillicothe: Aiden Fischer, 77; Kaiden Koch, 82; Vincent haller, 87; Drew Schramm, 88; Kaleb Elliott, 94; Matthew Branscom, 98.

Scores for McClain: David Edwards, 89; Robbie Wise, 92; Leland Ewry, 106; Jeremy Webb, 114.

Scores for Hillsboro: Bryce Parsons, 86; Shaun Rodgers, 90; Jase Huffman, 97; Logan Zurface, 97; Zach Ison, 97; Brogen Priest, 101.

Scores for Jackson: Peyton Hill, 92; Noah Ernst, 92; Sawyer Crawford, 94; Tristan Tipton, 102; Logan Dummitt, 108; Tyler Mullins, 109.

Miami Trace junior Corbin Melvin drives a ball off the tee during the FAC championship on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Corbin-Melvin-MT.jpg Miami Trace junior Corbin Melvin drives a ball off the tee during the FAC championship on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Washington junior Garrett Wahl hits a tee shot during the FAC championship on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Wahl tied for meet medalist with a 77. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Garrett-Wahl-WCH.jpg Washington junior Garrett Wahl hits a tee shot during the FAC championship on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Wahl tied for meet medalist with a 77. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos 2022 All-FAC Boys Golf Team – (l-r); David Edwards, McClain; Kaiden Koch, Chillicothe; Will Miller, Washington; Aiden Fischer, Chillicothe; Garrett Wahl, Washington; and John Wall, Washington. Not pictured: Brady Armstrong, Miami Trace. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_All-FAC-Golf-Boys.jpg 2022 All-FAC Boys Golf Team – (l-r); David Edwards, McClain; Kaiden Koch, Chillicothe; Will Miller, Washington; Aiden Fischer, Chillicothe; Garrett Wahl, Washington; and John Wall, Washington. Not pictured: Brady Armstrong, Miami Trace. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos 2022 FAC champions, Washington Blue Lions – (l-r); Luke Crabtree, Garrett Wahl, Will Miller, Shane Crago, John Wall, Logan Clevenger, and head coach Shannon Bartruff. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Blue-Lion-Golf-2022-Team.jpg 2022 FAC champions, Washington Blue Lions – (l-r); Luke Crabtree, Garrett Wahl, Will Miller, Shane Crago, John Wall, Logan Clevenger, and head coach Shannon Bartruff. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Washington High School junior John Wall was named the 2022 FAC Player of the Year after the championship match on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Wall shot a 79 on the day. He is pictured with head coach Shannon Bartruff. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_John-Wall-FAC-POY.jpg Washington High School junior John Wall was named the 2022 FAC Player of the Year after the championship match on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Wall shot a 79 on the day. He is pictured with head coach Shannon Bartruff. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos