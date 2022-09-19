Tagovailoa, Dolphins rally from 21 down to beat Ravens 42-38

BALTIMORE (AP) — Down by three touchdowns, Tua Tagovailoa and his speedy Miami receivers raced past the Baltimore Ravens in a stirring fourth-quarter comeback.

Even Lamar Jackson couldn’t keep up.

Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, four of which came during the final period, and the Dolphins rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Jackson and the Ravens 42-38 on Sunday.

Tagovailoa’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left completed the incredible comeback after Miami trailed 35-14 with under 13 minutes remaining.

“This just shows the resiliency of our team,” Tagovailoa said. “You look at the big picture of it, the confidence goes up.”

Through his first two seasons with Miami, Tagovailoa was adequate but not exactly a star. So this performance was huge for the Dolphins, who improved to 2-0 under new coach Mike McDaniel. This was Tagovailoa’s first 400-yard passing game, and his six TDs tied a team record held by Bob Griese and Dan Marino.

“I think it was a moment he’ll never forget and can use it moving forward,” McDaniel said. “I couldn’t be happier for him. His teammates learned a lot about him, and I think he learned something about himself.”

Tyreek Hill had touchdown catches of 48 and 60 yards during that rally, the latter of which tied the game with 5:19 to play.

Justin Tucker kicked a 51-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining to put Baltimore ahead, but that was far too much time for Miami’s offense, which the Ravens (1-1) didn’t come close to stopping in the final quarter.

The Dolphins overcame a spectacular performance by Jackson, who threw three first-half touchdown passes and then gave Baltimore its 21-point lead with a 79-yard TD run in the third. Jackson threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

UP NEXT

Dolphins: Host the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.

Ravens: At the New England Patriots on Sunday.