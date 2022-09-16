Blue Lions defeat St. Charles Cardinals, 50-21

The Washington Blue Lions were back at Gardner Park Friday night to take on the St. Charles Cardinals out of Columbus.
The Blue Lions rolled to a 50-21 victory to improve to 4-1.
St. Charles falls to 3-2.
The Cardinals scored first on a 2-yard pass play to go in front, 7-0.
The Blue Lions tied the game with a 29-yard pass from Troy Thompson to Calum Brown.
R.J. Foose’s kick tied the score, 7-7.
In the second quarter, Thompson found Trevaughn Jackson for a 14-yard touchdown pass play to take a 14-7 lead.
Late in the second half, Thompson passed to Rocky Jones for a 2-yard touchdown.
The extra-point kick was blocked, leaving the halftime score at 20-7.
In the third quarter, Thompson passed for 2 yards to A.J. Dallmayer. The Blue Lions went for two and Mason Coffman passed to Isaiah Haithcock for a 28-7 Washington lead.
Thompson continued his good night with an 11-yard scoring strike to Dallmayer to give Washington a 35-7 lead.
St. Charles began a comeback bid in the third quarter with a 50-yard run and a Blue Lion fumble led to another Cardinals score, an 11-yard touchdown run, putting the score at 35-21.
In the fourth quarter, Thompson had a 5-yard run and with 1:51 to play, Michael Bearden scored on a 9-yard run. Washington had to go for two after a bad snap and Gavin Coffman passed to Haithcock, putting the final at 50-21.
The Blue Lions will have their Homecoming game next week against Hillsboro.
St. Charles will play at Bishop Watterson.
Elsewhere in the Frontier Athletic Conference Friday, Jackson improved to 3-2 with a 20-12 win over Wheelersburg (now 3-2).
Hillsboro improved to 3-2 with a 31-14 win over Clermont Northeastern (now 2-3).
Western Brown improved to 4-1 with a 51-14 win over Miami Trace (2-3).
Chillicothe raised its record to 4-1 with a 24-0 win over Logan (1-4).