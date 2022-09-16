Blue Lions defeat St. Charles Cardinals, 50-21

The Washington Blue Lions were back at Gardner Park Friday night to take on the St. Charles Cardinals out of Columbus.

The Blue Lions rolled to a 50-21 victory to improve to 4-1.

St. Charles falls to 3-2.

The Cardinals scored first on a 2-yard pass play to go in front, 7-0.

The Blue Lions tied the game with a 29-yard pass from Troy Thompson to Calum Brown.

R.J. Foose’s kick tied the score, 7-7.

In the second quarter, Thompson found Trevaughn Jackson for a 14-yard touchdown pass play to take a 14-7 lead.

Late in the second half, Thompson passed to Rocky Jones for a 2-yard touchdown.

The extra-point kick was blocked, leaving the halftime score at 20-7.

In the third quarter, Thompson passed for 2 yards to A.J. Dallmayer. The Blue Lions went for two and Mason Coffman passed to Isaiah Haithcock for a 28-7 Washington lead.

Thompson continued his good night with an 11-yard scoring strike to Dallmayer to give Washington a 35-7 lead.

St. Charles began a comeback bid in the third quarter with a 50-yard run and a Blue Lion fumble led to another Cardinals score, an 11-yard touchdown run, putting the score at 35-21.

In the fourth quarter, Thompson had a 5-yard run and with 1:51 to play, Michael Bearden scored on a 9-yard run. Washington had to go for two after a bad snap and Gavin Coffman passed to Haithcock, putting the final at 50-21.

The Blue Lions will have their Homecoming game next week against Hillsboro.

St. Charles will play at Bishop Watterson.

Elsewhere in the Frontier Athletic Conference Friday, Jackson improved to 3-2 with a 20-12 win over Wheelersburg (now 3-2).

Hillsboro improved to 3-2 with a 31-14 win over Clermont Northeastern (now 2-3).

Western Brown improved to 4-1 with a 51-14 win over Miami Trace (2-3).

Chillicothe raised its record to 4-1 with a 24-0 win over Logan (1-4).

The Washington Blue Lion defense zeros in on a St. Charles ball carrier during a non-conference game at Gardner Park Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Players pictured for the Blue Lions (l-r); Zander Camden (29), Ethan Westendorf (10), Toby Mitchell (4), Brayeson Self (24) and Frank Maddux (40). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_Blue-Lion-defense-v-St-Charles-9-16-2022.jpg The Washington Blue Lion defense zeros in on a St. Charles ball carrier during a non-conference game at Gardner Park Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Players pictured for the Blue Lions (l-r); Zander Camden (29), Ethan Westendorf (10), Toby Mitchell (4), Brayeson Self (24) and Frank Maddux (40). Photo by Mary Kay West