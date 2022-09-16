Posted on by

Blue Lions defeat St. Charles Cardinals, 50-21


By Chris Hoppes - [email protected]

The Washington Blue Lion defense zeros in on a St. Charles ball carrier during a non-conference game at Gardner Park Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Players pictured for the Blue Lions (l-r); Zander Camden (29), Ethan Westendorf (10), Toby Mitchell (4), Brayeson Self (24) and Frank Maddux (40).

Photo by Mary Kay West

The Washington Blue Lions were back at Gardner Park Friday night to take on the St. Charles Cardinals out of Columbus.

The Blue Lions rolled to a 50-21 victory to improve to 4-1.

St. Charles falls to 3-2.

The Cardinals scored first on a 2-yard pass play to go in front, 7-0.

The Blue Lions tied the game with a 29-yard pass from Troy Thompson to Calum Brown.

R.J. Foose’s kick tied the score, 7-7.

In the second quarter, Thompson found Trevaughn Jackson for a 14-yard touchdown pass play to take a 14-7 lead.

Late in the second half, Thompson passed to Rocky Jones for a 2-yard touchdown.

The extra-point kick was blocked, leaving the halftime score at 20-7.

In the third quarter, Thompson passed for 2 yards to A.J. Dallmayer. The Blue Lions went for two and Mason Coffman passed to Isaiah Haithcock for a 28-7 Washington lead.

Thompson continued his good night with an 11-yard scoring strike to Dallmayer to give Washington a 35-7 lead.

St. Charles began a comeback bid in the third quarter with a 50-yard run and a Blue Lion fumble led to another Cardinals score, an 11-yard touchdown run, putting the score at 35-21.

In the fourth quarter, Thompson had a 5-yard run and with 1:51 to play, Michael Bearden scored on a 9-yard run. Washington had to go for two after a bad snap and Gavin Coffman passed to Haithcock, putting the final at 50-21.

The Blue Lions will have their Homecoming game next week against Hillsboro.

St. Charles will play at Bishop Watterson.

Elsewhere in the Frontier Athletic Conference Friday, Jackson improved to 3-2 with a 20-12 win over Wheelersburg (now 3-2).

Hillsboro improved to 3-2 with a 31-14 win over Clermont Northeastern (now 2-3).

Western Brown improved to 4-1 with a 51-14 win over Miami Trace (2-3).

Chillicothe raised its record to 4-1 with a 24-0 win over Logan (1-4).

